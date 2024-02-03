From BJP Pioneer To Bharat Ratna: The Political Journey Of LK Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today that Lal Krishna Advani, the seasoned BJP leader, will be bestowed with the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India. Describing the announcement as an "emotional moment," the Prime Minister highlighted Advani's stature as one of the most esteemed statesmen in contemporary times. Modi emphasised the monumental role played by LK Advani in contributing to India's development.

A pivotal figure in Indian politics, Lal Krishna Advani, born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, played a crucial role in shaping the political landscape, particularly within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Advani graduated from the D.G. National College in Hyderabad and pursued law at the Government Law College in Bombay (now Mumbai). His journey from Karachi to becoming a stalwart in Indian politics is a testament to his enduring impact and the evolution of the BJP under his leadership.

His political journey spans several decades and is characterized by his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his instrumental role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Advani, a founding member of the BJP, significantly contributed to the party's growth, solidifying its position as a formidable force in Indian politics. His influence became particularly evident after the BJP's formation in 1980. Notably, Advani served as the deputy prime minister of India from 2002 to 2004, showcasing his prominence within the political arena.