The Politics Of Four New Castes: Poor, Women, Farmers, And Youth

The evocation of this scheme of caste is new for PM Modi, who has mostly been found asserting his own caste identity. In 2019, responding to the allegation of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati that he is a ‘fake OBC’, PM Modi said that he is not only an OBC but also was born into the ‘most backward caste’. Earlier, in February, while responding to an allegation against the BJP that it does not have any OBC faces, he said: “I am surprised that they are unable to see that the senior-most position is occupied by an OBC.” Recently, even Rahul Gandhi questioned Modi’s OBC identity and claimed that the prime minister was born in the Teli caste that was not listed as OBC and was included in the list by the Gujarat government only in 2000.