How Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resonated With The Youth Of UP

Some also see the former Congress president as someone who will change the system, Lucknow University student and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) student representative Vishal Singh says.

“BJP had promised 2 crore jobs every year, that didn’t happen and now the situation is so bad that one example is the 60,000 UP constable vacancies for which 50 lakh people had applied. From twelfth pass individuals to well-learnt, well-educated Ph.d holders, applied for it. If there were really as many jobs as the government claims, would such qualified people be applying for a non-gazetted post?” Vishal Singh asked.

The NSUI leader refers to the National Education Policy (NEP) as the biggest challenge faced by the country’s students and says the Congress party’s claim of fixing the flaws in NEP is something that has appealed to a lot of students. “Lucknow University is the first university in the country to adopt NEP, even bigger universities like JNU and Jamia are still figuring out how to go about implementing it. But in LU it happened without a thought,” he said.

“Money is being leached off of students for one thing or the other, the number of self-finance courses are being increased. An example from my university, Lucknow University, is that students of MA Urdu, MA Sociology and MA Political Science have been asked to pay Rs 1000 as lab fees. What kind of laboratory do Urdu students attend?”

Singh says unfair practices are also taking place in the name of multidisciplinary students. “Let's say I'm an MA student and I have to take co-curricular as well. Now I want to take a cultural subject with MA but because of limited seats they are allotting subjects to students as per their wish. Let's say they give me Physical Education which I didn’t want and now I’m stuck with it. If I don't study the allotted subject, there’s nothing I can do. Why aren't there more seats if there are more students wanting to study a subject?” Singh asked.

The NSUI representative says he is also in support of Gandhi’s anti-capitalistic stance. He points out how Gandhi, during his speeches, has called out the government’s capitalistic approach which favours billionaires. “It is the duty of the government to look after its people and to not ask for anything in return,” he said.

Vishal Singh along with other members of NSUI and other student unions will be present at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Wednesday. However, the appearance of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remains unconfirmed.

On Tuesday afternoon, Akhilesh Yadav announced he would not attend the yatra as promised earlier if the seat sharing talks between Congress and SP were not finalised.

SP National Spokesperson Rajeev Rai on Tuesday evening said talks about seat sharing were on at the highest levels.

“It was expected that before the yatra came to the UP state, seat sharing would be finalised but it’s not yet finalised,” Rajeev Rai told Outlook.

“Congress has their own thinking and they have been asking for seats which we could not give. I think 80 per cent of the seats are sorted and another 20 per cent, if they agree today, will be finalised,” he said.

Congress media coordinator Arun Tripathi said the seat sharing had been finalised by both parties and the INDIA bloc was expected to soon make the seats public. “Although it is not official, I believe Akhilesh Yadav ji will join the yatra in Lucknow.”