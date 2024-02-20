How Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resonated With The Youth Of UP

The Uttar Pradesh leg of the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been fraught with challenges. From Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's decision to boycott the yatra until seat-sharing is settled, to BJP workers staging a symbolic protest by washing the spot where Rahul Gandhi stood in Varanasi, the hurdles have been many. However, despite these challenges, Congress workers say the impact of the yatra in the state has been monumental in reshaping people’s perception of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress media coordinator Arun Tripathi who travels with Gandhi during his yatra, said Rahul Gandhi’s speeches during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have “pinched people that Rahul Gandhi actually cares about us.”

“The crowd in this yatra is the one that the government doesn't care about. People who are unemployed, people who haven’t been able to repay loans and are under debt, there are people who have been applying for jobs for a long time but have not been able to secure a job, that’s the type of crowd. There is quite a bit of a youth crowd,” Arun Tripathi said.

The Congress worker says that as the first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra didn’t come to UP and people had not been able to witness it, they did not believe, somewhere in the back of their minds, that Mr Gandhi was actually walking on foot and living in containers.

“So when they are seeing him now they are saying 'oh look Rahul is walking with us, living in containers and he is working so hard for all of us, if he wants he can also live in a big mansion'. These things touch people.”