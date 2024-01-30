Anti-Congressism To Mandal-Kamandal: India’s Tryst With Coalition Politics

However, during this short-lived government, he recommended the implementation of the Mandal Commission report, opening the floodgate of controversy and the fight over Mandal/Kamandal. The social justice parties along with the left started aligning with any party that at least promised to stand firmly against the Kamandal/Hindutva politics. But the foundational angst against the Congress was there. When Chandra Shekhar tendered his resignation in 1991, dissolving his short-lived government, the then President R Venkataraman said, “During his few months in office, he had handled parliament completely and responsive to suggestions from the opposition. He was under constant strain from the pressures of the Congress party, which I am afraid, assumed that it was the real government and Chandra Shekhar only a proxy.”