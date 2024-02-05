With Bharat Ratna To Karpoori Thakur, How The BJP Is Consolidating Voters

Numerically, barbers are not a formidable force in Bihar politics. The state has just about two million barbers, which is 1.59 per cent of the total population. There are about 4 lakh families from the barber caste in the state, out of which 38.37 per cent families are poor, according to the recent caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government. But the EBC voters as a whole developed into a block and Thakur was the tallest socialist leader of the EBCs. With the general elections a few months away, this announcement seems to be aimed at the EBCs, who account for 36.01 per cent of the total population of Bihar, according to the recent caste survey. EBCs have 112 castes, including Nai. Most of these castes have no leadership, so the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that a little manoeuvring can turn them towards the saffron camp.