Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath

Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third consecutive term on Sunday, June 9, at 7:15 pm. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to the NDA Parliamentary Party leader at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in the presence of dignitaries from across the region.
BJP emerged as the single-largest party following India's general elections. While BJP on its own did not have enough seats to touch the majority mark this election, the NDA alliance is set to form the government with 293 seats.
From Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wikremesinghe, the guest list for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony is inspired by New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First Policy". The heads of the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are also among those in the guest list.
Modi and his council of ministers will take the oath of office and secrecy, as per the Third Schedule of the Constitution. The oath of office binds the ministers to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, discharge their duties faithfully, and do justice to all people without fear or favour.
The oath of secrecy mandates the ministers to safeguard official information and secrets under their office.
Full Script Of Oath Of Office
"I, (name), do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties as a Minister for the Union and that I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will."
Full Script Of Oath Of Secrecy
"I, (name) do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person or persons any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as a Minister for the Union except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as such Minister."