India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah & Co Successfully Defend 119 Runs In Marquee Clash - As It Happened

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024, Highlights
Here are the highlights of the India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was set for the biggest rivalry in the cricket world - India Vs Pakistan. Babar Azam & Co. had lost their inaugural match of the campaign against the co-hosts USA and now they were under pressure. And now they failed to chase a modest target of 120 runs. Asked to bat first, India managed to make 119 runs on the tricky pitch in New York. Indian bowling attack worked as a unit to successfully defend the total. It was India's lowest total successfully defended in the T20Is. Catch the highlights of the IND Vs PAK cricket match here. (Scorecard | Streaming)
IND Vs PAK, Head-To-Head Record
India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times before and India have won on six occasions whereas Pakistan have won once.
Matches Played - 7
IND Won - 6
PAK Won - 1
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi
Slight Drizzle!
It is raining at the venue as a few players are out there on the ground. There is a gloominess out there and because of the drizzling, a few covers are out.
Ground Inspection Soon
Because of the rain, there is a delay in the toss and umpires will be inspecting the ground and pitch soon. Then, a call on the toss and the match timings will be taken.
Covers Removed, Toss Soon
The covers from the pitch are removed and the Umpires have given the green signal to proceed the match further. The toss will happen at 8 pm and Match will start at 8:30 pm IST.
Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir
Pitch Report
The pitch is not getting many likes from the broadcasters as well as from players of both teams. It is uneven and has many cracks. The ball is expected to do some uneven bounce. Spinners might get some turn but pacers are going to play a pivotal role here.
Rain Again!
The rain has delayed the start of the match. Everyone had gone indoors and covers were called again.
Match To Start Soon
The new time to start the match is 8:50 pm IST. We will have a full match.
India Start Batting
Just after the national anthems, players are out in the middle. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opened the innings with Sharma taking the strike against Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi. The first ball went for a double.
IND - 8/0 (1)
Rain Interrupts Again!
The rain interrupted the match again and players were forced to go back to the pavilion. The match is halted due to heavy rain this time. We may see a cut in the overs now.
Covers Are Off!
The rain has stopped and the covers are off the ground. We might not see any cut on the overs.
Kohli Falls
Naseem Shah came to bowl the first over after the match restarted. Virat Kohli started with a beautiful cover drive but got out on the third delivery. Rishabh Pant replaced him at the crease.
IND - 19/1 (2)
IND vs PAK, Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Sharma Falls
Rohit Sharma tried to play an aerial shot off Shaheen Afridi and lost his wicket. Axar Patel has come above Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya in the batting order.
IND - 20/2 (3)
IND Cross 50-Run Mark In Powerplay
Even after losing the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant have managed to extract runs. The duo rebuilt the innings and completed 50 runs in the powerplay.
IND - 50/2 (6)
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Patel Falls
Axar Patel was looking good but he tried to go behind Naseem Shah and lost his wicket. Suryakumar Yadav has replaced him at the crease. He started with a four.
IND - 62/3 (8)
Pant Hits Hat-Trick Of Fours
Haris Rauf was introduced in the 10th over and Rishabh Pant slammed him for a hat-trick of boundaries. India are in a better position now.
IND - 81/3 (10)
Rauf Gets SKY
Haris Rauf removed Suryakumar Yadav on the second delivery of his second over. Mohammad Amir took a simple catch at the short-mid-on.
IND - 90/4 (12)
Dube Falls
Naseem Shah got rid of Shivam Dube with a simple catch and bowl. It was a soft dismissal. Hardik Pandya is the new batter at the crease.
IND - 96/5 (14)
Amir's Double Blow
Mohamad Amir got rid of the set batter Rishabh Pant on the first delivery of his third over. Ravindra Jadeja came and went back on the very first ball he faced. Amir was on a hat-trick but Arshdeep Singh played a dot ball to pass that.
IND - 97/7 (15)
IND Eye For Big Total
Mohammad Amir's spell ended with an impressive spell of 4-0-23-2. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh are at the crease and both are trying to get as many runs as possible.
IND - 106/7 (17)
Rauf Gets Two In The Over
Harid Rauf came to bowl his third over and dismissed Hardik Pandya on the fourth delivery after leaking six runs in the first three overs. He also got Jasprit Bumrah out on the next delivery.
IND - 113/9 (18)
IND All Out For 119 Runs
After taking three doubles on the first three deliveries of the 19th over, Arshdeep Singh lost his wicket on the final delivery of the over while trying to steal a single from Babar Azam. India could only manage to post 119 runs on the board.
IND - 119/10 (19)
Lowest Totals For India In T20 World Cups
79 vs NZ, Nagpur 2016
110/7 vs NZ, Dubai 2021
118/8 vs SA, Nottingham 2009
119 vs PAK, New York 2024
Target Set For PAK
This is the first time that the Pakistan team have taken all the wickets of the Indian team in T20 internationals. With one over still left to play, Pakistan bundled out India on 119/10. Now they need 120 runs in as many balls to win this match.
Innings Break!
Brief Score: IND - 119/10 (19)
Rishabh Pant - 42 (31), Axar Patel - 20 (18) | Naseem Shah: (4-0-21-3)
Pakistan Start Batting
Arshdeep Singh started with the first over. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opened the batting for Pakistan. The first ball went for a three, similar result came on the next delivery. Singh conceded nine runs in the first over.
PAK - 9/0 (1)
Bumrah Strikes Early!
Jasprit Bumrah got the first breakthrough. He continued the attack and came to bowl his second over. Babar hit a boundary on the third delivery but Bumrah got him caught out on the next. Usman Khan is the new batter at the crease.
PAK - 26/1 (5)
IND Vs PAK, Live Score: Just Three Runs From Siraj's Over
Mohammed Siraj continued his attack from one end and came to bowl his third over on trot. He conceded just three singles from the over. Usman Khan and Mohammed Rizwan are not taking any risks at the moment.
PAK - 38/1 (7)
creaseIndia Eye For Breakthrough!
India need another breakthrough as Pakistan batters have managed to rebuild a partnership. Pakistan are almost halfway down the target in 10 overs.
PAK - 57/1 (10)
Patel Gets Usman Khan
Axar Patel was introduced into the attack in the 11th over and he got rid of Usman Khan on the very first ball he delivered. Fakhar Zaman is the new batter at the crease. He smashed Patel for a high six.
PAK - 72/2 (12)
Pandya Dismisses Zaman
Hardik Pandya bowls a short delivery which took the top edge of Fakhar Zaman and Rishabh Pant took a sharp catch to send him back. Imad Wasim is the new batter at the crease.
PAK - 73/3 (13)
Bumrah Gets Another!
Jasprit Bumrah was called again into the attack and he started with the wicket of the set batter Mohammad Rizwan who perished while trying to play a rash shot. Shadab Khan is the new batter at the crease. Just three runs came from the over.
PAK - 83/4 (15)
Pandya Takes Shadab's Wicket!
Hardik Pandya completed his spell with impressive figures. He dismissed Shadab Khan on the third delivery and conceded just five runs in the over. Pakistan now need 30 runs in the last three overs. Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim are at the crease.
PAK - 90/5 (17)
IND Need To Defend 21 Runs Off 12 Balls
Mohammed Siraj bowled a boundary-less over but one no-ball and a wide meant two extra deliveries. He leaked nine runs from his last over. Now, India need to defend 21 runs in the last two overs.
PAK - 99/5 (18)
IND Need 18 Runs To Defend In Final Over!
Jasprit Bumrah conceded just three runs in the 19th over to give 18 runs to the final over's bowler, who is going to bowl the final over.
India Win By 6 Runs!
Arshdeep Singh came to bowl the final over and got Imad Wasim caught behind on the first delivery. Naseem Shah hit back-to-back fours but it was too late for Pakistan as they needed eight runs on the last delivery. Singh bowled a yorker to finish the things and finally sealed the game for India.
PAK - 113/7 (20)
Lowest Targets Successfully Defended In T20 WCs
120 SL vs NZ Chattogram 2014
120 Ind vs Pak New York 2024 *
124 Afg vs WI Nagpur 2016
127 NZ vs Ind Nagpur 2016
129 SA vs Eng Lord's 2009
Jasprit Bumrah (POTM)
It feels really good. We felt we were a little under and the wicket got a little better after the sun came out. We were really disciplined so it feels good. Tried to hit the seam as much as I could, tried to be as clear as I could with my execution and it all came out well so I felt happy. Felt like we were playing in India, really happy with the support and that gives us energy on the field. We focus on the now. We’ve played two games and played really well. You stick to your processes and look to play well.
Babar Azam | Pakistan Captain
We bowled well. In the batting, lost back-to-back wickets and had too many dot balls. Tactics were simple to play normally. Just strike rotation and the odd boundary. But in that period we had too many dot balls. Can't expect much from tailenders. Our mind was to utilise the first six overs in batting. But one wicket down, and again we weren't up to the mark in the first six. Pitch looked decent. Ball was coming on nicely. It was a little bit slow, and some balls extra bounce. Have to win last two matches. Will sit and discuss our mistakes but looking forward to last two matches.
Rohit Sharma | India Captain
We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game. With a bowling lineup like that you feel confident to do the job. Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them. Little contribution from everyone can make huge difference. He's going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that. Crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go.
Goodnight!
India won their 15th World Cup match against the Pakistan cricket team and this one is pretty special. That's all from our side. Goodnight!