India Vs Pakistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 19: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the India Vs Pakistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match 19

India and Pakistan - the titans of cricket rivalry, are set to face off once again! All eyes will be on the 34,000-seater tricky stadium of New York, , promising the largest crowd of the tournament yet, as these two powerhouses meet in match number 19 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 9, Saturday. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Rohit Sharma-led India are showcasing flashes of brilliance, just like they were in last year's ODI World Cup. After winning their warm up match against Bangladesh, India continued their momentum in the T20 World Cup campaign opener against Ireland. Hardik Pandya's exceptional spell, claiming 3 wickets, combined with Arshdeep Singh's 2 wickets, restricted Paul Stirling's side to a mere 96/10 in 16 overs. Afterwards, the modest target of 97 runs was chased down by the men in blue in just 12.2 overs.

Pakistan, currently struggling to find their rhythm, have been experiencing inconsistent performances since the beginning of this year. Led by Babar Azam, the team suffered a setback in their opening match against newcomers USA, losing by 5 runs in a Super Over. Despite posting a total of 159/7 in 20 overs, Pakistan's efforts were surpassed by the hosts with only three wickets down.

Here's all you need to know about the India Vs Pakistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match 19:

When and where will the India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?


The India Vs Pakistana, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on June 9, Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

What is the scheduled start time for India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match?


The India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?


In India, India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

