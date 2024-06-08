India Vs Pakistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 19: When, Where To Watch

The Rohit Sharma-led India are showcasing flashes of brilliance, just like they were in last year's ODI World Cup. After winning their warm up match against Bangladesh, India continued their momentum in the T20 World Cup campaign opener against Ireland. Hardik Pandya's exceptional spell, claiming 3 wickets, combined with Arshdeep Singh's 2 wickets, restricted Paul Stirling's side to a mere 96/10 in 16 overs. Afterwards, the modest target of 97 runs was chased down by the men in blue in just 12.2 overs.