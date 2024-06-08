Cricket

IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Shrugs Off Injury To Train Hard On Uneven Tracks With Kohli, Surya

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be taking place on 9 June, Sunday, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

PTI
Rohit Sharma and Co were seen having a rigorous practice session ahead of the infamous India vs Pakistan match which is on 9 June 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Rohit Sharma was struck on the thumb by a throwdown but didn't seem perturbed as Indian batters put in additional hours at the nets to counter the uneven bounce that might help Pakistan's pace attack during their marquee T20 World Cup clash in New York on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Rohit, while facing left-arm throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne, got hit on his left thumb by a delivery that lifted from the back of a good length area.

The Indian skipper looked in discomfort but shrugged it off as he continued to bat on. Rohit was then seen moving to the other end of the pitch to face the throwdowns.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam in action against United States at the Grand Prairie Stadium. - AP/Tony Gutierrez
USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The drop-in tracks at the Nassau County cricket ground have copped a lot of flak for the uneven bounce as balls are flying thick and fast from length due to wide cracks which are being rolled to create an even-bounce strip.

The Indian bowlers had a field day bowling out Ireland for 96 but Rohit and the senior pros know that against Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Amir, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, the challenge will be very different.

And hence, the coaching staff made three of the six drop-in practice strips at the Cantiague Park in Long Islands into abrasive ones with cracks to ensure proper match-simulation for top-order batters.

The Indian team's determination to dominate on tracks with dual bounce was evident if one cites an example of South African nets in the morning session on same tracks.

While Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje sent down their thunderbolts, none of the top Proteas batters wanted to risk getting injured ahead of the game against the Netherlands.

In contrast, their Indian counterparts embraced the testing conditions, using them to prepare for the upcoming challenge of facing the Pakistani attack on tracks where teams haven't crossed the 100-run mark in four out of six innings.

There were no half-measures for the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli and others during a three-hour afternoon session where they faced Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj.

Kohli, Pant and Suryakumar Yadav were the first Indian batters to hit the nets. They faced the likes of Arshdeep, Bumrah, Siraj, Khaleel along with the throwdown specialists who were hitting the hard length on a consistent basis.

For the batters, the focus was on negotiating the uneven bounce which was very much evident on those practice pitches.

Saurabh Netravalkar, USA vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Texas. - AP/PTI
Saurabh Netravalkar: How The Indian-Origin Coder Helped USA Beat Pakistan At T20 World Cup

BY PTI

Kuldeep's match-up against Pakistan

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has a fantastic match-up against Pakistani batters as one has seen in 50-over games but whether India would want to throw him in the middle in place of an Axar Patel remains to be seen.

If one looked at Babar Azam, his strike-rate against orthodox left-arm spinners is only a shade over 112 and hence Axar's dart-like deliveries on leg-middle could be very effective.

Kuldeep, who was surprisingly not picked in the playing XI in India's tournament opener against Ireland, had a long workout at the nets along with other spinners like Axar, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Against spinners, the batters were seen playing quite a few cross-batted shots like sweeps and reverse-sweeps.

As the nets session drew to a close, Jadeja and Shivam Dube took their turns batting, with Kohli joining them for his second stint of the day.

The practice concluded with a team bonding session, as players relaxed and enjoyed a game of football, fostering a lighter atmosphere.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Several Trains Cancelled For Infrastructure Upgrade Work At Sealdah Station, Passengers Face Hardship
  2. Thunderstorms Predicted In Parts Of Andhra Pradesh Till June 12
  3. 'Take Up Yoga Or Meditation, Else...': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Reacts To People Supporting CISF Constable Who Slapped Her
  4. First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha Likely To Commence Around June 15: Sources
  5. ECI Hints Towards Holding Assembly Polls In Jammu Kashmir
Entertainment News
  1. Kabir Khan Opens Up On Why He Cast Kartik Aaryan As 'Chandu Champion'
  2. Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor (Male) For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' At Movified Screen Awards
  3. Jodie Turner-Smith Says Motherhood Helped Her Realise 'How Powerful' She Is
  4. Elizabeth Debicki Says To Crack Diana’s Voice In ‘The Crown’ Was The Hardest Part For Her
  5. For Fahmaan Khan, Sets Of 'Krishna Mohini' 'Became His 'Personal Music Academy'
Sports News
  1. BAN Vs SL, T20 WC: 'Batters Know They Didn't Bat Well But Nothing To Worry', Says Skipper Shanto
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18 Preview: Windies Shake Off Batting
  3. Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024: Ronaldo Experience Key For 2016 Champions - Roberto Martinez
  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Shrugs Off Injury To Train Hard On Uneven Tracks With Kohli, Surya
  5. Oman Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 20 Preview: Scots Eye Top Spot In Group B
World News
  1. Los Angeles Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Man For Stealing Over 2,800 Expensive LEGO Sets
  2. What Is Happening In Sudan?
  3. US: 1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Shooting Near Los Angeles College, Say Police
  4. Biden’s Push To End The Gaza War
  5. Apollo 8 Astronaut William Anders Who Captured ‘Earthrise’ Dies In Plane Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: CWC Urges Rahul Gandhi To Become LoP In Lok Sabha; Seychelles VP Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony