USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer

AP/Tony Gutierrez
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam in action against United States at the Grand Prairie Stadium. Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam on Thursday, June 6, surpassed Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in the T20I format. Babar has now amassed 4067 runs in 113 innings, as compared to Kohli's 4038 in 110 innings. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is third in the list, with 4026 runs from 114 innings. The Mumbai batter started off the T20 World Cup with a blistering half-century against the Irish. India meet Pakistan on Sunday, June 9 at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.

Babar scored 44 runs off 43 deliveries in the match against the USA in Dallas on Thursday. Pakistan lost to USA via Super Over in their Group A encounter that was played at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

Most runs in men's T20I history
S.No. Batter (Team) Runs
1 Babar Azam (Pakistan) 4067
2 Virat Kohli (India) 4038
3 Rohit Sharma (India) 4026
4 Paul Stirling (Ireland) 3591
5 Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 3531

Asked to bat first, Pakistan scored 159 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. The USA produced a fine show and ended at 159 for three.

For USA, Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing three wickets for 30 runs. USA started the campaign with a win over Canada, and a victory on Thursday not only boosted their position in the table, but also helped them script history.

