Cricket

United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam’s PAK Lock Horns Against Monank Patel’s USA

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Last edition's runners up Pakistan will take on co-hosts USA in match 11 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This Group A encounter sees Babar Azam-led side open their account at the marquee tournament whereas USA have already notched up one win, beating Canada on the opening day. Most of the tracks in the tournament have been bowler friendly, however one can expect anything at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Catch the live scores and updates of the USA vs PAK match at T20 WC 2024, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
6 June 2024
6 June 2024
USA vs PAK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's men are in action against the USA. File

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Squads

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed

USA Vs PAK Live Blog, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

