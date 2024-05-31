ENG Vs PAK: Azam Khan Trolled After Disappointing Oval Outing

Pakistan’s Azam Khan was brutally trolled after the side’s seven-wicket defeat against England at the Kennington Oval in London. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had a disappointing outing scoring a five-ball duck as well as dropping a catch. (More Cricket News)
Azam Khan has had discouraging few games, scoring 0, 11, 18* in his last three batting appearances. He was trolled for his poor fitness, something he has also been targeted for in the past.
The misery did not stop there as he dropped a sitter off Haris Rauf who did not look pleased after the chance went begging. However, Pakistan recently went through a rigorous fitness training camp in Abbottabad, where PCB’s official handle showed a few clips of the training.
However, coming to the fourth T20I, Jos Buttler returned, called it right and inserted Pakistan to bat first. The Top 3 that included Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Usman Khan all got starts but failed to convert it. Fakhar Zaman too did not come good as Mark’s Wood rapid bouncer sent Azam Khan packing for a duck.
It all went downhill from there as Pakistan managed to score just 157. While chasing, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler got off to a terrific start scoring over 78 in the powerplay. Haris Rauf tried to bring Pakistan back into the game, however, it was too little, too late as England finished the game in 15.3 overs, Salt top scoring with his 24-ball 45.