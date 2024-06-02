Cricket

USA Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Jones Makes Mockery Of Canada In Opener - Data Debrief

Aaron Jones cleared the ropes 10 times during his destructive performance, with only West Indies' Chris Gayle hitting more sixes in one World Cup innings (11 against England in 2016 at Wankhede)

Aaron Jones powered the United States to their first-ever T20 World Cup win.
info_icon

The United States recorded a statement victory over rivals Canada in their first-ever T20 World Cup outing, as Aaron Jones and Andries Gous stole the show in a seven-wicket triumph. (Highlights | Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Canada opener Navneet Dhaliwal powered 61 off just 44 balls, while Nicholas Kirton's 51 and an unbeaten 32 from Shreyas Movva helped their side set a target of 195 in Dallas.

The USA responded by losing Steven Taylor for a two-ball duck and slipped to 42-2 after the powerplay when Dilon Heyliger had captain Monank Patel caught behind for 16.

Yet that set the stage for an eye-catching partnership between Jones and Gous, who combined for a 131-run blitz at a whirlwind run rate of 14.3 for the third wicket.

Number three Gous bludgeoned 65 from only 46 deliveries but was somehow overshadowed by the impressive Jones, who finished 94 not out after facing just 40 balls.

Gous holed out off the bowling of Nikhil Dutta but Jones fittingly finished the chase with 14 balls to spare, securing USA's fifth straight win over Canada in the pair's first-ever World Cup appearance.

Data Debrief: Jones almost matches Gayle record

Jones cleared the ropes 10 times during his destructive performance, with only West Indies' Chris Gayle hitting more sixes in one World Cup innings (11 against England in 2016 at Wankhede).

USA vice-captain Jones had only reached 50 once in this format before this innings, but announced his arrival on the world stage with an emphatic performance.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024 Wrap: Swiatek, Gauff Cruise Into Quarters; Alcaraz, Tsitsipas Collect Wins
  2. FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Suffers 1-3 Loss To Great Britain
  3. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  5. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six