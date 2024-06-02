USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Visitors Dismiss Steven Taylor In First Over

Visitors Strike Off Second Ball! (USA 0-1 In 0.2 Overs)
The chase begins on a shaky note for the United States, as the Canadians jolt them off the very second delivery of their innings. Left-arm seamer Kaleem Sana pins Steven Taylor in front and the umpire ruled the southpaw out. Taylor reviews, but the decision is upheld and the American opener has to walk back to the pavilion.
Canada End With Flourish (CAN 194/5 In 20 Overs)
The visitors' lower-middle order has chipped in with quickfire knocks at the back end to propel Canada to a more-than-competent total of 194/5 in the first innings. After Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton's fifties, Shreyas Movva finishes unbeaten on 32 off 16 balls as the USA face a 195-run target. We will be back soon with the chase. Stay tuned.
USA Pulling Things Back (CAN 159/4 In 17.5 Overs)
After a good run of overs in the middle phase of the innings for Canada, the United States are pulling things back admirably at the death. The hosts concede just 10 runs off the the 17th and 18th overs, and also pick up Nicholas Kirton's wicket to peg the Canadians back a bit.
Dhaliwal Past 50, Canada Consolidate (CAN 112/2 In 13 Overs)
After a slow start, Navneet Dhaliwal has got into his groove and played some cracking shots through the off side to bring up his half century. Canada are well placed despite the two quick wickets, and will be eyeing a 170-plus score.
Johnson, Pargat Dismissed (CAN 66/2 In 8 Overs)
After Canada's solid start, the hosts have struck back with two quick wickets to keep things interesting. Aaron Johnson (23 off 16) first holes out at long off, off Harmeet Singh and Pargat Singh (5 off 7) is then run out in the eighth over.
Johnson Off To Flier (CAN 40/0 In 4 Overs)
The big-hitting Aaron Johnson is off the blocks in double quick time. The Canada opener has scored 22 runs off his first 11 balls, which means that despite his partner Navneet Dhaliwal's sedate start (12 not out off 13 balls), the visiting team have put 40 runs on the board without the loss of any wicket in the first four overs.
Play Begins: First Ball Vanishes To Fence
The first delivery of the 2024 T20 World Cup is dispatched to the boundary by Canada's star opener Aaron Johnson. The right-hander smacks USA seamer Ali Khan through extra cover for a four. And the World Cup is off to an eventful start.
Opening Ceremony Getting Underway
Minutes before the first ball, the opening ceremony for the T20 World Cup is underway. The two teams are walking out on the field, as are the umpires and match referee. Huge flags of both sides are unfurled, and the ceremony is followed by the national anthems.
What Captains Said At Toss
USA skipper Monank Patel: Bowling first because it's a fresh wicket and looks like it'll help the pacers early. Once we know the target, we'll have more clarity. (On hosting the World Cup opener) It's an amazing feeling. We've sacrificed a lot in the last five years and our journey has been incredible.
Canada captain Saad Bin Zafar: Surface is good, don't mind batting first. This is a World Cup, not a bilateral series, so the pressure will be on. We have a full squad, so confident we'll do well. Historic day for us. First time we're playing in the tournament, hope to do it with a win.
Toss Update
United States of America captain Monank Patel has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Canada.
Playing XIs
USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (wk/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.
Weather Report
Of the four warm-up matches at the Texas venue ahead of the tournament proper, only the first one saw any on-field action as the rest were either washed out or called off due to thunderstorm/tornado alert (the USA vs Bangladesh game). As for tonight, scattered thunderstorms are predicted in Dallas, with a 40 per cent chance of rain during the day. It is expected to remain “mostly cloudy and humid” in the evening.
Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have locked horns seven times in T20 internationals, and the home side holds the upper hand. USA have won five games, while Canada have emerged victors twice.
USA Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024, Match 1
Welcome to our live coverage of match 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between hosts United States of America and neighbours Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, June 2. The match is historic and rings in a number of firsts. It is a reprise of cricket's oldest international face-off - USA had met Canada in a three-day contest in New York, back in 1844. A whole 180 years later, the two teams will lock horns again, and for the first time at a marquee global event. Both sides are making their respective debuts at the T20 World Cup, and the match will be the first-ever World Cup game played in the United States. That it is the 2024 edition opener only adds to the sheen and excitement. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the USA vs CAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)