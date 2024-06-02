USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Visitors Dismiss Steven Taylor In First Over

Welcome to our live coverage of match 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between hosts United States of America and neighbours Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, June 2. The match is historic and rings in a number of firsts. It is a reprise of cricket's oldest international face-off - USA had met Canada in a three-day contest in New York, back in 1844. A whole 180 years later, the two teams will lock horns again, and for the first time at a marquee global event. Both sides are making their respective debuts at the T20 World Cup, and the match will be the first-ever World Cup game played in the United States. That it is the 2024 edition opener only adds to the sheen and excitement. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the USA vs CAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)