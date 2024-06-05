Cricket

Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

However, USA will come into the clash with enormous confidence and form with them after beating, chasing down a huge total against Canada and will be hopeful of pulling an unlikely upset.

Imad Wasim, England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, PCB Twitter photo
Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim finished with figures of 2-19 in the second T20I against England at Birmingham. Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup run against Monank Patel’s USA on Thursday, June 6 in Dallas. Babar Azam’s men will look to go one better than they did in the 2022 T20 World Cup where they lost to England in the finals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.  (Prediction| Preview)

However, USA will come into the clash with enormous confidence and form with them after beating, chasing down a huge total against Canada and will be hopeful of pulling an unlikely upset. 

Pakistan Vs USA: Head To Head Record

The two sides will be meeting each other for the first time.

Pakistan Vs USA: Highest Wicket-Takers

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan is Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in T20I with 107 whereas for USA, it is Nisarg Patel with 27 wickets in the bag.

Pakistan Vs USA: Top Scorers

Pakistan run-machine Babar Azam has scored the most runs with 4023 runs to his name while Steven Taylor has amassed 742 runs for the United States being the top run-getter for the co-hosts. 

Pakistan Vs USA: Best Bowling Figures

Umar Gul picked up a five-for giving away just six runs against New Zealand at the Oval back in 2009 which remains the best bowling figures from Pakistan. For the USA, it is left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar’s 5/12 against Singapore. 

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

