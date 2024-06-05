Cricket

Pakistan Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 11 Preview: PAK Seek To Move Beyond Off-Field Drama

USA and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in Match 11 of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 6

X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan national cricket team in action during the second T20I match against New Zealand on April 20, 2024. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Last edition's runners up Pakistan will take on co-hosts USA in the match 11 of ICC T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Thursday, June 6. While on paper, the Babar Azam-led side looks the outright favourite to win the clash, Pakistan's recent form suggests that it might not be a cake walk. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan lost a T20 International in Ireland and then suffered a 0-2 defeat in England this week, not the ideal result before a global event. Before that, they drew 2-2 at home with a New Zealand side that was missing many of its World Cup squad members.

The run-up to the marquee event has been chaotic to say the least with change in captaincy, shuffling of the top-order and players coming out of retirement.

Babar was reinstated as skipper after Shaheen Afridi was handed the T20 captaincy for a short time. The pacer was offered vice-captaincy later but he refused to take it.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan are Pakistan's most consistent T20 performers but their strike rate has been a cause of concern as the duo has struggled to accelerate.

But if Pakistan is known to excel in something, it is their unpredictability. They can surprise their opponents and or implode any time.

They will bank heavily on their fiery pace department that features Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir, who has come out of retirement.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during a practice session before the match against Oman at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
Pakistan Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 11: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

USA will be high on confidence after their seven wicket win in the tournament opener against Canada.

 Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

USA: Monak Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh, Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige.

Match Starts 9:00pm IST.

