Pakistan Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 11: When And Where To Watch

Pakistan are ready to kickstart its group-stage campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with the match against the co-hosts United States Of America (USA) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
The Monank Patel-led USA won its inaugural match against Canada by seven wickets with a brilliant display of power-hitting from Aaron James who made 94 off just 40 balls to help USA chase down the 195-run target with 14 balls to spare.
Pakistan's recent performance against many countries including Ireland and England, has been bad. Azam Khan's trolling and Babar Azam's careless shots are a concern for Pakistan.
They have one of the best bowling lineups of the tournament with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir. Imad Wasim and Amir made their comeback to the T20I cricket after announcing retirement for various reasons.
Here's all you need to know about the Pakistan vs USA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match:
When and where will the Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
The Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Thursday, June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
What is the scheduled start time for the Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match?
The Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 9:00 pm IST (10:30 am local).
Where to watch Pakistan vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Squads:
Pakistan Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.
United States Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.