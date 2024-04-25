Art & Entertainment

Aaron Taylor-Johnson On Being The Next James Bond: Are You Sick Of Asking The Question?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly going to be the next James Bond. At the premiere of his new film ‘The Fall Guy’, he spoke about the same and his answer will simply floor you.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Photo: Instagram
Ever since ‘No Time To Die’ completed its shoot, there have been speculations as to who would replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. After many names like Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and many others being in contention, finally there were reports stating that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been given an offer by the makers of the James Bond franchise to be the next 007. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation yet from Aaron Taylor-Johnson on this yet. Recently, at the premiere of his new movie ‘The Fall Guy’ he was asked about the same, and his answer will completely floor you.

When asked if he felt sick about so many people asking him constantly about whether or not he was the next James Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson said with a quirky smile, “Are you sick of asking the question?” The reporter didn’t budge and went on to admit that she did in fact want to know whether or not he was going to be the next super spy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, just smiled while walking away and said, “All right. Have a good one.”

Check out the video right here:

Well, many have already started predicting that when he said ‘have a good one’, he was referring to fans will have a good next one, as in the next James Bond movie. Too much to speculate, eh?

It’s true indeed that a lot is being talked about the next James Bond movie. Reports are rife that the makers have grand plans on how Aaron Taylor-Johnson is going to be announced as the next James Bond. The studio already has big plans for this unveil and therefore everyone is keeping mum on the question. It’s also being said that the film is going to go on floors towards the end of this year, which means the announcement of the next James Bond could be anyone now.

Let’s wait and watch when the makers decide to reveal if or not Aaron Taylor-Johnson is going to be the next James Bond.

