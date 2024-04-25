Aaron Taylor-Johnson On Being The Next James Bond: Are You Sick Of Asking The Question?

Ever since ‘No Time To Die’ completed its shoot, there have been speculations as to who would replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. After many names like Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and many others being in contention, finally there were reports stating that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been given an offer by the makers of the James Bond franchise to be the next 007. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation yet from Aaron Taylor-Johnson on this yet. Recently, at the premiere of his new movie ‘The Fall Guy’ he was asked about the same, and his answer will completely floor you.