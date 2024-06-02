2. Trip To The Los Angeles!

Visitng USA and missing a trip to Los Angeles is always a lifetime regret, as travelers say 'money can't buy happiness, but it can buy a trip to Los Angeles'. Ahead of going to the T20 matches, have fun here. LA is where the dreams are made, where the magic of movies come into life, this is what one imagines when one thinks of a fictional world with no problems. Start the adventure with a walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame and finding your favourite actor actress' name. Just a few steps away lies the TCL Chinese Theatre. Ever wondered what the lavish homes of billionaire celebrities look like? take a tour of celebrity homes, near the Beverly Hills, and Bel Air and satisfy your curious soul.