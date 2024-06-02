For the first time in history, the United States of America is hosting, rather co-hosting (with the West Indies), a cricket World Cup tournament. The country has already welcomed some of the finest teams for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which started on June 2, Sunday in Dallas, Texas. (More Cricket News)
Now the question is, what to do in the Americas during the marquee ICC event? Watch cricket, of course! But, when the favourite team is not on the field, and cheering has reached the limit, here you go! Three of the venues for this year's T20 World Cup matches are in Dallas, Florida, and New York.
While the game is the main reason for the long journey one takes down to Texas, Florida, and New York there's a world of adventure awaits beyond the stadium gates. Let's find out where to go what to do and more
1. Explore the Big Apple!
The New York Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is located only 40-45 minutes away from Lower Manhattan -- the heart of the city that never sleeps. Take a short stroll down the bustling streets near Times Square and you will find yourself amid the global hub of culture and entertainment and the Hollywood lifestyle! For a tranquil escape, Central Park is the best place for picnics boasting lush greenery and serene surroundings.
Channel your model soul and snap photos near the Statue of Liberty - a symbol of freedom and resilience. Turn your head and stunning skyline views from the Empire State Building will take away your stress.
2. Trip To The Los Angeles!
Visitng USA and missing a trip to Los Angeles is always a lifetime regret, as travelers say 'money can't buy happiness, but it can buy a trip to Los Angeles'. Ahead of going to the T20 matches, have fun here. LA is where the dreams are made, where the magic of movies come into life, this is what one imagines when one thinks of a fictional world with no problems. Start the adventure with a walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame and finding your favourite actor actress' name. Just a few steps away lies the TCL Chinese Theatre. Ever wondered what the lavish homes of billionaire celebrities look like? take a tour of celebrity homes, near the Beverly Hills, and Bel Air and satisfy your curious soul.
And finally to unwind, soak up the sun on the world-famous Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beaches. But perhaps this is not yet the best thing one can extract out of the city, because it is the liesure nights in downtown LA! Trendy bars, clubs, and live music, that is what a perfect night out means.
3. "Back In Chicago?"
Millennium Park, home to the iconic Cloud Gate statue, mesmerizing fountains, lush gardens, art, rock climbing, and what not? This is a must visit place in Chicago. Strolling under the shadow of flamboyant architecture is itself worth it all, but don't miss the chance to admire the Chicago River offering the spectacular skyline views from the shore.
Chicago boasts the oldest and largest art museum in the United States - the Art Institute of Chicago, storing the thousand of years old art, testimonies, swords, cultures, and diversity.
4. To San Fransisco!
There is something special about San Francisco in its charm and beauty. feeling weary? grab a bike from the corner station and embark on a leisurely stroll or bike ride along the Golden Gate Bridge soaking in the awe-inspiring vistas of San Francisco Bay, Marin County, and the Pacific Ocean.
Hop on a ferry to the Alcatraz Island to explore the infamous former federal prison, where you can delve into the history of the hundreds of years old cell blocks and dramatic escape attempts.
5. Why not Washington DC?
Washington DC is the capital city of the United States Of America after all. So there are all the reasons one must visit and see the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and Vietnam Veterans Memorial with bare eyes.
Take a short trip down to the world-renowned Smithsonian Institution, which offers free admission to a network of museums and galleries covering a wide range of topics, from art and history to science and culture. All fun and no study makes Jack a dull boy! So, go, take a tour of the Capitol Building, the seat of the U.S. Congress, to learn about the nation's legislative process and admire the impressive architecture and artwork inside.