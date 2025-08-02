IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal-Akash Deep Set Series Century-Stand Record

The gripping five-match Test series between England and India has delivered yet another historic moment, as the 107-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and nightwatchman Akash Deep became the 18th century stand of the series — the most in any Test series since 2000.
This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record of 17 set during the 2003–04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.
The final Test at The Oval has continued the series’ dramatic trend, with all four prior matches going into the fifth day. Early signs pointed to another tense finish. England, having bowled India out for 224 in the first innings and then posting 247 themselves, held a slender 23-run lead.
With the hosts striking early in India's second innings — removing KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan — the momentum seemed to tilt in their favour.
But India’s decision to send in Akash Deep as nightwatchman late on Day 2 turned into a masterstroke. The pacer defied expectations with a brilliant 66 off 94 balls, including five boundaries, and shared a match-defining 107-run partnership with Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 85 at lunch on Day 3.
Akash Deep's maiden Test fifty drew applause from the Indian dressing room and fans at The Oval, especially as it came in testing conditions against a disciplined English attack. His innings was eventually cut short by Jamie Overton just before lunch, but by then, he had more than fulfilled his role.
Jaiswal, meanwhile, continued to play with assurance and looked well on course for his sixth Test hundred. He and captain Shubman Gill, who walked in after Akash’s dismissal, will now aim to extend India’s lead and compound England’s frustration — particularly after a fruitless morning session where their bowlers failed to find any rhythm.