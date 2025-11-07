ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Venues Shortlisted - Report

Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai reportedly in T20 World Cup 2026 venue shortlist
Colombo said to be among Sri Lanka venues
ICC expected to announce full schedule in mid-November
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly shortlisted five major venues — Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai — for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The final is expected to be played in Ahmedabad.
The city boasts the world's largest cricket arena, the Narendra Modi Stadium, with a seating capacity exceeding one lakh spectators. Notably, Ahmedabad hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup final between India and Australia, and that edition of the marquee competition was held across 10 venues.
Bengaluru Excluded After Safety Concerns
Bengaluru does not feature in the list of finalised venues for the 2026 T20 World Cup, according to a PTI report. The city was removed from the Women’s ODI World Cup roster after the Karnataka State Cricket Association failed to secure the necessary clearances following a stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Indian Premier League victory celebrations in June 2025.
A total of 11 people tragically lost their lives in the incident at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and no international match has been held there since.
Neutral Venue For India Vs Pakistan Matches
The report adds that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the full schedule for the February-March 2026 tournament in the mid-November. The event will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka, which will act as a neutral venue for Pakistan under an agreed arrangement with India. Three venues in Sri Lanka, including Colombo, will host matches.
India will enter the home World Cup as defending champions, having won the previous edition in Barbados in June 2024. The five Indian venues, all Tier 1 cities, are expected to draw full houses.
If Pakistan reach the final, the summit clash will be played in Sri Lanka. Regardless of the host nation, India and Pakistan will play their matches at neutral venues until 2027, following an agreement among the ICC, BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board.
