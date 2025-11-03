Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

India women's beat South Africa women's by 52 in the final of the WC
Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma were the standout performers
This is India's third WC title, and a first for the women's team
The Indian women's cricket team made history on Sunday, November 2 as they lifted their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Stadium.
India were featuring in their third World Cup final, while South Africa featured in their first. So far, in the 13 editions of the Women's ODI World Cup, Australia have emerged victorious seven times, England four, New Zealand and India have won just once.
The final saw India post a solid target of 299 riding on half-centuries of Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58) with a late blitz from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (34). For the Proteas' bowlers, Ayabonga Khaka was pick of the bowlers with 3/58.
In reply, Proteas' in-form skipper Laura Wolvaardt slammed yet another century (101) but other batters failed around her, as South Africa were eventually bowled out for 252 with Deepti scalping 5/39 in the final.
India Women Squad, ICC Cricket World Cup 2025
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry
India's Next Assignment:
Indian women won't be playing any international games this year. However, it remains to be seen whether the girls will fly out to Australia to play in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). However, the women's team will be in action Down Under next year when they take on Australia in three ODIs, three T20Is and one-off Test match.