Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Co-Owner Of Mixed Martials Arts League WOW FC

Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the world of MMA as a new shareholder in Spain’s WOW FC, partnering UFC champion Ilia Topuria to boost the league’s global ambitions

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Co-Owner Of mixed martial arts League WOW FC
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo: X/SPL_EN
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo joins WOW FC as shareholder alongside UFC champion Ilia Topuria

  • Ronaldo says the investment reflects values he sees in combat sports: discipline, resilience and excellence

  • WOW FC eyes major global growth after 400% attendance surge and broadcasts in 170+ countries

Cristiano Ronaldo officially joined Spain’s mixed martial arts league WOW FC as a shareholder, the organisation announced on Thursday, November 27. The Portugal captain will partner with Ilia Topuria, the UFC lightweight champion and an existing major stakeholder, marking one of the most high-profile crossovers between global football and MMA.

Ronaldo said the investment aligns with his values – “discipline, respect, resilience and excellence”. He added that WOW FC is “building something unique and powerful” and that he hopes to help elevate the sport and inspire younger athletes.

WOW FC’s Rapid Expansion And Reach

WOW FC has grown sharply over the past year. Event attendance has climbed by more than 400%, its shows now average over 5,000 spectators, and broadcasts reach more than 170 countries.

Ronaldo’s entry is expected to accelerate the league’s international push, particularly in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, markets that WOW FC views as central to its next phase.

The organisation’s ambition is to establish MMA as a mainstream cultural force in Spain and beyond. WOW FC executives will hope that Ronaldo’s global profile offers immediate visibility and credibility.

Ronaldo’s Wider Business Strategy

Related Content
Related Content

Ronaldo’s investment comes as part of his broader expansion into major commercial ventures in the final stretch of his football career. The Portuguese star recently confirmed that the upcoming World Cup will be his last as he approaches 41 years.

In October 2025, he became the first footballer to appear on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, driven by his playing contracts, endorsements and business portfolio.

While he will not compete in MMA, Ronaldo’s long-standing interest in combat sports is well documented. He has frequently been seen with fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, and has endorsed MMA training as part of his own fitness regime.

WOW FC Executive Chairman Arturo Guillen called Ronaldo’s arrival a “historic moment”, saying his involvement validates the league’s long-term project and strengthens its ambition to become a major player in global MMA.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey Among Top 10 Most Expensive Buys

  2. WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5

  3. Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

  4. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

  5. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  3. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  4. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  5. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay