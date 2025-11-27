Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Co-Owner Of Mixed Martials Arts League WOW FC

Cristiano Ronaldo joins WOW FC as shareholder alongside UFC champion Ilia Topuria
Ronaldo says the investment reflects values he sees in combat sports: discipline, resilience and excellence
WOW FC eyes major global growth after 400% attendance surge and broadcasts in 170+ countries
Cristiano Ronaldo officially joined Spain’s mixed martial arts league WOW FC as a shareholder, the organisation announced on Thursday, November 27. The Portugal captain will partner with Ilia Topuria, the UFC lightweight champion and an existing major stakeholder, marking one of the most high-profile crossovers between global football and MMA.
Ronaldo said the investment aligns with his values – “discipline, respect, resilience and excellence”. He added that WOW FC is “building something unique and powerful” and that he hopes to help elevate the sport and inspire younger athletes.
WOW FC’s Rapid Expansion And Reach
WOW FC has grown sharply over the past year. Event attendance has climbed by more than 400%, its shows now average over 5,000 spectators, and broadcasts reach more than 170 countries.
Ronaldo’s entry is expected to accelerate the league’s international push, particularly in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, markets that WOW FC views as central to its next phase.
The organisation’s ambition is to establish MMA as a mainstream cultural force in Spain and beyond. WOW FC executives will hope that Ronaldo’s global profile offers immediate visibility and credibility.
Ronaldo’s Wider Business Strategy
Ronaldo’s investment comes as part of his broader expansion into major commercial ventures in the final stretch of his football career. The Portuguese star recently confirmed that the upcoming World Cup will be his last as he approaches 41 years.
In October 2025, he became the first footballer to appear on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, driven by his playing contracts, endorsements and business portfolio.
While he will not compete in MMA, Ronaldo’s long-standing interest in combat sports is well documented. He has frequently been seen with fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, and has endorsed MMA training as part of his own fitness regime.
WOW FC Executive Chairman Arturo Guillen called Ronaldo’s arrival a “historic moment”, saying his involvement validates the league’s long-term project and strengthens its ambition to become a major player in global MMA.