Portugal 1-0 Austria, FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Cabral Nets Winner As POR Lift Maiden Trophy

Portugal won maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup title by beating Austria 1-0
Anisio Cabral nets seventh goal of tournament to seal Portugal’s victory
Qatar to host next four annual editions under FIFA’s expanded youth strategy
Portugal claimed the FIFA U-17 World Cup title on Thursday, November 27, defeating Austria 1-0 in Doha in the final to lift their first championship in the tournament’s 20-edition history.
The expanded 48-team World Cup, now staged annually, again showcased European dominance, with Portugal, Austria and Italy taking the top three spots.
The decisive moment arrived in the 32nd minute when Benfica forward Anisio Cabral timed his run perfectly, staying narrowly onside before tapping in a cross at the far post. The goal – his seventh of the tournament – sealed the title, leaving him just one behind Austria’s Golden Ball winner Johannes Moser.
U-17 World Continues In Qatar Through 2029
This year’s edition was the first U-17 World Cup held under FIFA’s new annual format. Qatar, host of the 2025 tournament, will stage the next four editions as well, part of FIFA’s long-term youth football expansion strategy.
Earlier in Doha, Italy secured third place, beating Brazil 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw. Goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni was the hero, saving two spot-kicks to give the Italians a podium finish.
(With AP Inputs)