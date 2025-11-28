Portugal 1-0 Austria, FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Cabral Nets Winner As POR Lift Maiden Trophy

Anisio Cabral’s first-half finish secured Portugal their maiden U-17 World Cup title with a 1-0 win over Austria in Doha, as the tournament’s new annual format again highlighted European strength across the podium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Portugal vs Austria match report FIFA U17 World Cup 2025 final
Portugal's players celebrate after winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup final against Austria in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, November 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Portugal won maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup title by beating Austria 1-0

  • Anisio Cabral nets seventh goal of tournament to seal Portugal’s victory

  • Qatar to host next four annual editions under FIFA’s expanded youth strategy

Portugal claimed the FIFA U-17 World Cup title on Thursday, November 27, defeating Austria 1-0 in Doha in the final to lift their first championship in the tournament’s 20-edition history.

The expanded 48-team World Cup, now staged annually, again showcased European dominance, with Portugal, Austria and Italy taking the top three spots.

The decisive moment arrived in the 32nd minute when Benfica forward Anisio Cabral timed his run perfectly, staying narrowly onside before tapping in a cross at the far post. The goal – his seventh of the tournament – sealed the title, leaving him just one behind Austria’s Golden Ball winner Johannes Moser.

U-17 World Continues In Qatar Through 2029

This year’s edition was the first U-17 World Cup held under FIFA’s new annual format. Qatar, host of the 2025 tournament, will stage the next four editions as well, part of FIFA’s long-term youth football expansion strategy.

Earlier in Doha, Italy secured third place, beating Brazil 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw. Goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni was the hero, saving two spot-kicks to give the Italians a podium finish.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey Among Top 10 Most Expensive Buys

  2. WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5

  3. Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

  4. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

  5. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  5. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  2. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Sri Lanka Floods: Landslides Kill At Least 31 as Rains Intensify

  5. Fire Breaks Out At Wang Fuk Court Residential Towers In Hong Kong, Killing Dozens

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay