Portugal Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: First Ever Title On The Line For Both Sides In Doha

Portugal Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the POR vs AUT, at the Khalifa International Stadium (Doha),on November 27, 2025

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Portugal Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: First Ever Title On The Line
Portugal Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: First Ever Title On The Line For Both Sides In Doha Photo: X/Portugal
Portugal Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Portugal and Austria meet in the U-17 World Cup final at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, chasing their first-ever title at this level. Portugal arrive after a gritty 6–5 win on penalties over Brazil, showcasing resilience under pressure. Led by dynamic playmakers and a flexible attacking setup, they’ll aim to control midfield and press high from the start. Austria, on an unbeaten streak, come into the final battle-hardened, with midfield hit-man Johannes Moser spearheading an aggressive front line. Expect a fiery battle, Portugal’s flair vs Austria’s disciplined drive, as both chase youth-football glory.
LIVE UPDATES

Portugal Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday. We are back with another football blog, and this time it's the unmissable FIFA U-17 final between Portugal and Austria. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Updates: Shikha Pandey Fetches 2.4 Cr In Accelerated Round; Deepti Sharma Costliest At 3.2 Cr

  2. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

  3. Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Highlights, Nepal Premier League: POA Pip JKB By 25 Wins

  4. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

  5. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  3. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  4. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  5. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  4. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  5. Democrat Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Race

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay