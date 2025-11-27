Portugal Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: First Ever Title On The Line For Both Sides In Doha Photo: X/Portugal

Portugal Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Portugal and Austria meet in the U-17 World Cup final at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, chasing their first-ever title at this level. Portugal arrive after a gritty 6–5 win on penalties over Brazil, showcasing resilience under pressure. Led by dynamic playmakers and a flexible attacking setup, they’ll aim to control midfield and press high from the start. Austria, on an unbeaten streak, come into the final battle-hardened, with midfield hit-man Johannes Moser spearheading an aggressive front line. Expect a fiery battle, Portugal’s flair vs Austria’s disciplined drive, as both chase youth-football glory.

LIVE UPDATES