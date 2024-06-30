Cricket

IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup: India Are World Champions - In Pics

On an emotion-filled day, India ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy, overcoming South Africa, who chocked at the business end of the match by seven runs to emerge champions in the T20 World Cup. It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013. Star batter Virat Kohli made his first fifty of the tournament in the final -- a classy 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes that carried India to a competitive 176 for seven. Then the Indian bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), worked their magic as they did throughout this tournament, limiting South Africa to 169 for eight to propel India to their second T20 World Cup.