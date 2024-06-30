Cricket

IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup: India Are World Champions - In Pics

On an emotion-filled day, India ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy, overcoming South Africa, who chocked at the business end of the match by seven runs to emerge champions in the T20 World Cup. It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013. Star batter Virat Kohli made his first fifty of the tournament in the final -- a classy 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes that carried India to a competitive 176 for seven. Then the Indian bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), worked their magic as they did throughout this tournament, limiting South Africa to 169 for eight to propel India to their second T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup Final: India vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's players celebrate with the winners' trophy after winning against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

2/15
Virat Kohli with winners trophy
Virat Kohli with winners' trophy | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's Virat Kohli carries the winners' trophy as he celebrates after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

3/15
Rohit Sharma receives the winners trophy
Rohit Sharma receives the winners trophy | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's captain Rohit Sharma gestures playfully as he walks to collect the winners' after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

4/15
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with the winners trophy
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with the winners' trophy | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with the winners' trophy after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

5/15
Indias players celebrate with the winners trophy
India's players celebrate with the winners' trophy | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's players celebrate with the winners' trophy after winning against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

6/15
Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Virat Kohli, left, and captain Rohit Sharma pose with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

7/15
South Africas players react after losing to India in T20 Final
South Africa's players react after losing to India in T20 Final | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

South Africa's players react after losing to India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

8/15
South Africas Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, left, reacts after his side's loss against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

9/15
Marco Jansen is bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah
Marco Jansen is bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

South Africa's Marco Jansen, centre, is bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

10/15
Hardik Pandya reacts as Shivam Dube, is caught out
Hardik Pandya reacts as Shivam Dube, is caught out | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's Hardik Pandya, centre, reacts as his teammate Shivam Dube, left, is caught out during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

11/15
Axar Patel plays a shot against South Africa
Axar Patel plays a shot against South Africa | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Axar Patel, right, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

12/15
Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of Indias Suryakumar Yadav
Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of India's Suryakumar Yadav | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of India's Suryakumar Yadav during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

13/15
Quinton de Kock takes the catch to get Rishabh Pant out
Quinton de Kock takes the catch to get Rishabh Pant out | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India's Rishabh Pant, left, looks on as South Africa's Quinton de Kock takes the catch to get him out during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

14/15
Virat Kohli plays a shot against South Africa
Virat Kohli plays a shot against South Africa | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

15/15
Rohit Sharma plays a shot against South Africa
Rohit Sharma plays a shot against South Africa | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: India Wins T20 World Cup; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall Over Next 5 Days
  2. J&K: 8 Injured Including 6 Police Personnel After Mob Attacked Anti-Encroachment Drive In Kathua
  3. Love And Syllabus
  4. Delhi Rain Fury: Death Toll Rises To 11 As IMD Predicts More Downpour
  5. Explicit Videos Case: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 8
Entertainment News
  1. Cinema Redefined: A South Asian Queer Pamphlet
  2. Read/See Between The Lines
  3. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  4. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  5. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
Sports News
  1. IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup: India Are World Champions - In Pics
  2. Euro 2024: Spain Coach De La Fuente Determined Not To Underestimate Georgia
  3. Euro 2024: Switzerland Coach Murat Yakin Says 'Knew We Would Destroy Italy If...'
  4. Euro 2024: Germany Coach Julian Nagelsmann Believes Hosts Will Not Feel Added Pressure
  5. Sports News Today LIVE: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Retire From T20Is Post WC Success; Max Verstappen Starts On Pole At Austrian Grand Prix
World News
  1. Ukraine-Russia War: 2 Children Among 12 People Killed In Latest Attacks By Moscow
  2. US, Europe Warn Lebanon's Hezbollah To Ease Strikes On Israel And Back Off From Wider Mideast War
  3. Taliban Terms Afghan Women Rights Issue As Country’s ‘Internal’ Matter
  4. US, Europe Warn Hezbollah To Ease Strikes On Israel Amid Risk Of Mid-East War Being A 'Catastrophe' For Lebanon
  5. ‘Violation Of Islamic Laws’: Pakistan Chief Justice Condemns Killing Women In The Name Of Honour
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News June 29 Highlights: Delhi Rains, Iran Election, NEET-UG 2024 & More
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion