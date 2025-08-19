Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth And Hrithik Roshan's Films Witness Sharp Drop On First Monday

Coolie box office collection India Day 5

On the second day, Coolie saw a slight dip, collecting Rs 54.75 crore. By the third day, the action drama saw a sharper drop as it collected only Rs 39.5 crore, followed by Rs 35.25 crore on Day 4. On the fifth day, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film witnessed a massive drop. It earned an estimated Rs 12 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. However, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, minting Rs 206.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.