Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth And Hrithik Roshan's Films Witness Sharp Drop On First Monday

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth and Hrithik Rohan-Jr NTR's films failed the Monday test.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Coolie Vs War 2 box office
Coolie Vs War 2 box office collection day 5 Photo: IMDb
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Coolie and War 2 hit the theatres on August 14

  • On first Monday, both films saw major dip in the collections

  • Rajinikanth's film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, while Hrithik-Jr NTR starrer has crossed Rs 180 crore milestone

Coolie and War 2 released in theatres on August 14, with the former led by Rajinikanth, leading significantly. On Day 1, Coolie earned Rs 65 crore in all languages, surpassing War 2's first-day collection of Rs 52 crore. But both films failed to manage the pace for the following days and saw a major dip in their box office collections on the first Monday.

Coolie box office collection India Day 5

On the second day, Coolie saw a slight dip, collecting Rs 54.75 crore. By the third day, the action drama saw a sharper drop as it collected only Rs 39.5 crore, followed by Rs 35.25 crore on Day 4. On the fifth day, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film witnessed a massive drop. It earned an estimated Rs 12 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. However, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, minting Rs 206.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Coolie worldwide collection

The first weekend collection of Coolie stands at Rs 385.00 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde have special appearances. 

Rajinikanth in Coolie - IMDB
Coolie Review | Rajinikanth Delivers Yet Another Blockbuster As Cinema Exits The Hall

BY Lalita Iyer

War 2 box office collection India Day 5

War 2 is lagging behind Coolie. On Day 2, the spy drama saw a modest rise from its opening day, earning Rs 57.35 crore. On Day 3 and 4, the collections were almost the same: Rs 33.25 crore and Rs 32.15 crore, respectively. On Day 5, War 2 also faced a significant decline in its collections. Ayan Mukerji's directorial earned an estimated Rs 8.50 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 183.25 crore in five days.

The worldwide collection of War 2 in four days stands at Rs 268.25 crore.

Kabir (Hritik Roshan) and Vikram (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) In War 2 (2025) - IMDB
War 2 Review | Hrithik & NTR Jr’s Homoerotic Tension The Only Explosion In A Punctured Plot

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Published At:
