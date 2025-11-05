Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Who Won Yesterday's PAK vs SA Match?

Pakistan sealed a two-wicket win over South Africa in the first ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha starring for the hosts

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 who won yesterday in PAK vs SA match
Pakistan cricket team during the first ODI match against South Africa on November 4, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan beat South Africa by two wickets in 1st ODI on November 4

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi marked first ODI as Pakistan captain with win

  • Hosts reach 234-run total despite late drama

Pakistan left it late but eventually sealed a dramatic two-wicket win over South Africa in the first one-day international at Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad.

Put in to bat by Shaheen Shah Afridi in his first ODI as Pakistan captain, South Africa got off to a blazing start thanks to a quickfire 98-run partnership between Lhuan-dre Pretorius (57) and Quinton de Kock (63).

Their innings tapered from there, but helpful contributions from stand-in captain Matthew Breetzke (42) and Corbin Bosch (41) lifted the Proteas to 263 all out, with Naseem Shah (3-40) and Abrar Ahmed (3-53) picking up three wickets apiece.

Pakistan’s chase started in a similar fashion, with Fakhar Zaman (45) and Saim Ayub (39) stitching together a solid 87-run stand before the middle order came in to steady proceedings.

Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Salman Agha (62) then nearly took Pakistan home themselves, but as it often does in Pakistan, late drama unfolded to produce a thrilling finish.

Hussain Talat (22), Hasan Nawaz (one) and Mohammad Nazaz (nine) were dismissed to spark some nerves, but Pakistan held their composure to get over the line with two balls to spare.

Data Debrief: Hosts' happy return to Faisalabad

Tuesday's match saw the return of international cricket to the Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad after 17 years, and the fans could hardly have asked for a more thrilling encounter.

Related Content
Related Content

Indeed, Pakistan have a formidable record here, having now won their last six men's ODIs at this ground, bowling first on the day in each of their last five wins in that span.

This marks their longest winning run at the venue in the history of the format.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Rhinos Lose Sharki; Aarif, Airee At Crease | NEP 94/4 (23)

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Windies Lose Powell; Holder, Shepherd At Crease | WI 153/6 (19)

  3. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  5. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  3. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  4. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  5. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  2. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  3. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  4. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

  5. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release