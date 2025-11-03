Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs RSA Match On TV & Online

PAK take on SA in the 1st ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Tuesday, November 4. Check the live streaming, squads, timings and other details for the Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st ODI match

Outlook Sports Desk
Quinton de Kock
Proteas star Quinton de Kock. Photo: X/ProteasMenCSA
  • PAK take on SA in the 1st ODI match on Tuesday, Nov 1

  • The Proteas will be without first-team stars

  • Pakistan will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan and South Africa shift focus from the shorter format to the longer one (50-overs) as both teams look to battle it out starting with the 1st ODI, to be played at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Tuesday, November 4.

The ODI squad will see Shaheen Shah Afridi take the captaincy reigns from Mohammad Rizwan whereas the selectors have roped in Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram and Haseebullah Khan.

As for the Proteas, big name stars won't feature again in the ODI series as they will be led by Matthew Breetzke. Quinton de Kock, if selected, will be playing in SA colours for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa

Date: November 04, 2025

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Time: 3:30 PM (IST)

Pakistan vs South Africa: Head-to-Head ODI

  • Matches: 87

  • Pakistan Won: 52

  • South Africa Won: 34

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

When is the PAK vs RSA, 1st ODI match being played?

Pakistan go up against South Africa in the 1st ODI match on Tuesday, November 4 from 3:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the PAK vs RSA, 1st ODI match live in India?

The 1st Pakistan vs South Africa ODI match can be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Squads

Pakistan National Cricket Team ODI Squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.

South Africa National Cricket Team ODI Squad:

Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman.

Published At:
