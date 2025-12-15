Premier League 2025-26: Calvert-Lewin Continues Scoring Spree In Leeds United's Low-Key 1-1 Draw Against Brentford

Leeds secure yet another draw against Brentford
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores for the Whites
Check the full match report
Leeds United rallied late on to salvage a 1-1 draw against Brentford in a low-quality Premier League contest at Gtech Community Stadium.
Jordan Henderson's first goal in the competition since December 2021 broke the deadlock in the 70th minute on Sunday.
Yet Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for a fourth league game running when he headed home from Wilfried Gnonto's superb cross 12 minutes later.
Brentford's opener had arguably come against the run of play, with Keith Andrews' team offering little until the introductions of Rico Henry and Mikkel Damsgaard 16 minutes into the second half.
That duo combined to set up Henderson, whose finish was deflected in by Jaka Bijol, but Brentford – who had a penalty awarded but then overturned by VAR in the first half – could not hold out for what Leeds would have felt was an undeserved victory.
Substitute Gnonto, as he did against Liverpool last week, provided the spark for Daniel Farke's team, with his cross allowing Calvert-Lewin to showcase his aerial prowess, and only a sharp stop from Caoimhin Kelleher prevented Ethan Ampadu from completing a Leeds comeback.
Data Debrief: DCL Delivers
Calvert-Lewin's final seasons at Everton were plagued by injuries, and he only managed three league goals for the Toffees in 26 appearances last term. He now has five goals in 14 top-flight games for Leeds.
Indeed, he has scored in four matches in a row in the competition for the first time since he went on a five-game scoring streak in September and October 2020, when he was at the top of his game under Carlo Ancelotti.
While Leeds, who accumulated chances worth 1.39 expected goals to Brentford's 0.71 xG, were hardly vibrant in attack, they will feel their performance was worthy of at least a point.
Farke's side had 10 more shots than their hosts (17 to seven), and 29 touches in Brentford's box, giving up just 14 going the other way.