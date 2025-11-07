Rangers Vs Roma, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Giallorossi Sweep Past Gers 2-0
Rangers’ Europa League woes continued with a 2-0 home defeat to Roma, leaving them bottom of their group after four losses. Soulè and Pellegrini scored early as the Italians dominated, exploiting defensive lapses from Jayden Meghoma and John Souttar. Rangers created a few chances through Youssef Chermiti and Mikey Moore but failed to test Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar meaningfully. Frustrated fans turned on sporting director Kevin Thelwell and CEO Patrick Stewart, underlining the gap in quality and leaving Rangers’ hopes of European progression in serious doubt.
