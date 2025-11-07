Football

Rangers Vs Roma, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Giallorossi Sweep Past Gers 2-0

Rangers’ Europa League woes continued with a 2-0 home defeat to Roma, leaving them bottom of their group after four losses. Soulè and Pellegrini scored early as the Italians dominated, exploiting defensive lapses from Jayden Meghoma and John Souttar. Rangers created a few chances through Youssef Chermiti and Mikey Moore but failed to test Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar meaningfully. Frustrated fans turned on sporting director Kevin Thelwell and CEO Patrick Stewart, underlining the gap in quality and leaving Rangers’ hopes of European progression in serious doubt.

Europa League-Rangers Vs Roma-Rangers' Max Aarons
Rangers' Max Aarons, left, and Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy in action during the Europa League soccer match between Rangers and Roma in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
1/9
Europa League-Rangers Vs Roma-Rangers Youssef Chermiti
Rangers' Youssef Chermiti and Roma's Evan Ndicka, right, in action during the Europa League soccer match between Rangers and Roma in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
2/9
Europa League-Rangers Vs Roma-Rangers James Tavernier
Roma's Neil El Aynaoui and Rangers' James Tavernier, right, in action during the Europa League soccer match between Rangers and Roma in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
3/9
Europa League-Rangers Vs Roma-Rangers Nasser Djiga
Rangers' Nasser Djiga, left, and Roma's Matias Soule in action during the Europa League soccer match between Rangers and Roma in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
4/9
Europa League-Rangers Vs Roma-Romas Matias Soule
Roma's Matias Soule and Rangers' Mikey Moore, right, in action during the Europa League soccer match between Rangers and Roma in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
5/9
Europa League-Rangers Vs Roma-Romas Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Rangers and Roma in Glasgow, Scotland,. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
6/9
Europa League-Rangers Vs Roma-Romas Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini scores during the Europa League soccer match between Rangers and Roma in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
7/9
Europa League-Rangers Vs Roma-Rangers Jayden Meghoma
Rangers' Jayden Meghoma, left, and Roma's Gianluca Mancini in action during the Europa League soccer match between Rangers and Roma in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
8/9
Europa League-Rangers Vs Roma-Romas Matias Soule
Roma's Matias Soule, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Europa League soccer match between Rangers and Roma in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
9/9
Europa League-Rangers Vs Roma-Romas Evan Ndicka
Roma's Evan Ndicka, left, and Gianluca Mancini challenge Rangers' Mikey Moore during the Europa League soccer match between Rangers and Roma in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
