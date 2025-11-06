New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs

West Indies win toss, elected to field first
New Zealand trail 0-1, need win to keep series alive
WI beat NZ by seven runs in the first T20I
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the second T20 international at Eden Park, Auckland on Thursday (November 6, 2025).
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Windies lead the three-match series 1-0 after a thrilling seven-run victory in the opener. The Kiwis need a win to stay alive in the series, but would not be too displeased with their performance in the first game, which they could well have won given captain Mitchell Santner's late heroics.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details
Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I be telecast and live streamed?
The New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and FanCode app and website in India.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Squads
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer