New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the second T20 international between New Zealand and West Indies in Auckland: preview, toss update, playing XIs, full squads and broadcast information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd T20I 2025 match report Toss Update Playing XIs
West Indies beat New Zealand by seven runs in the first T20I. Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
  • West Indies win toss, elected to field first

  • New Zealand trail 0-1, need win to keep series alive

  • WI beat NZ by seven runs in the first T20I

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the second T20 international at Eden Park, Auckland on Thursday (November 6, 2025).

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Windies lead the three-match series 1-0 after a thrilling seven-run victory in the opener. The Kiwis need a win to stay alive in the series, but would not be too displeased with their performance in the first game, which they could well have won given captain Mitchell Santner's late heroics.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I be telecast and live streamed?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and FanCode app and website in India.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer

