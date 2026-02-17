NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada Wins Toss, Opt To Bat First; Santner Misses Out, Mitchell Leads Kiwis

NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Daryl Mitchell Reacts On Mitchell Santner And Lockie Ferguson's Absence
Mitch (Santner) not feeling too great today, so hopefully he’ll be good to go in 24 hours. Firstly, we’re really excited for Lockie with the birth of his first baby — that’s special news — and he’ll be back soon. In terms of the team, Kyle Jamieson comes in for him, so it’s a like-for-like replacement, which is good for us. Cole (McConchie) comes in for Santner as well, so again it’s a very similar role.
NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand's Playing XI
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada's Playing XI
Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel
NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Canada have won the toss and have opted to bat first
NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group D Standings
South Africa have already qualified following their victory against New Zealand. They are the table toppers with three wins from three matches. New Zealand are second with two wins from three games. Afghanistan is placed third with one win from three games. They are ahead of UAE in net run rate. UAE also have one win from three games. Canada, meanwhile, are yet to win a match after playing two games.
NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
New Zealand and Canada have not faced each other even in T20Is. This will be the first time will be clashing with each other in this format.
NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match 31 live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar mobile app and website. It will also be live telecasted on Star Sports Network channels. The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).
NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome
An important Group D clash awaits us at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where New Zealand and Canada lock horns in an all-important game for both sides. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.