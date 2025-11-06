New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Coming Up; WI Eye Series-Sealing Win In Auckland

New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Jayden Seales celebrates with teammate Shai Hope, right, after taking the wicket of Michael Bracewell in Auckland. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 international between New Zealand and West Indies at Eden Park, Auckland on Thursday (November 6, 2025). Windies lead the three-match series 1-0 after a thrilling seven-run victory in the opener. The Kiwis need a win to stay alive in the series, but would not be too displeased with their performance in the first game, which they could well have won given captain Mitchell Santner's late heroics. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the NZ vs WI match.

6 Nov 2025, 10:58:06 am IST New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Squads New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer