New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Coming Up; WI Eye Series-Sealing Win In Auckland

New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Squads
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Hey All!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday. We are back with our coverage of the second T20I between New Zealand and West Indies, so watch this space for the build-up, toss and live updates.