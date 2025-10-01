Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India, Irani Cup: Atharva Taide's Unbeaten Ton Takes Hosts To 280/5 On Day 1

India pacer Akash Deep had cleaned up Vidarbha opener Atharva Taida on the first ball of the second over, but the delivery was declared a no-ball

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India Irani Cup 2025 day 1 Atharva Taide hundred
Atharva Taide celebrates his century on Day 1 of the Irani Cup 2025 match between Vidarbha and Rest of India, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vidarbha slipped from 40 for no loss to 80 for three

  • Atharva Taide scored 118 not out off 240 balls to rescue hosts

  • Yash Rathod chipped in with a valuable 91

Opener Atharva Taida made the most of the chances he got, scoring an unbeaten century to take a wobbly Vidarbha to 280 for five on the opening day of their Irani Cup match against Rest of India in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Taide scored 118 not out off 240 balls, while Yash Rathod chipped in with a valuable 91 (153 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) as the two revived their side after wickets fell in a heap.

The Ranji Trophy champions did not have the best of starts as, after racing to 40 for no loss in seven overs, Vidarbha slipped to 80 for three.

Taide had a massive scare when India pacer Akash Deep cleaned him up on the first ball of the second over, but the delivery was declared a no-ball.

Despite not being at his best, Akash Deep did well to have Aman Mokhade caught behind by Ishan Kishan for 19 in the eighth over. A faint outside edge was collected by the wicketkeeper, who pushed Rest of India skipper Rajat Patidar to go for a review, which turned out to be a successful one.

Related Content
Related Content

In the 10th over, Akash Deep again had Taide in trouble when the batter looked to defend but there was no appeal for a caught behind. Replays later suggested there was an inside edge.

Again, on the fourth ball of the 11th over Anshul Kamboj almost had Taide caught in the first slip with replays showing the catch hadn't been taken cleanly.

Even though Dhruv Shorey (18) was dropped by Kishan in the 22nd over, the Vidarbha batter did not last long, being sent back in the next over by left-arm spinner Manav Suthar.

Two balls later, Suthar forced Danish Malewar (0) to edge one to Kishan, leaving Vidarbha reeling at 80 for three.

This was when Taide joined forces with Rathod to consolidate Vidarbha's innings, as the two put on a resolute 184-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Vidarbha seemed to be cruising nicely when ROI bowlers struck again.

Rathod missed out on a century when he tried to heave Suthar in the 74th over only to miscue it to Gurnoor Brar.

Akshay Wadkar, who has been at the helm for Vidarbha, tried to forge a stand with Taide but their association lasted only 11 runs as the team slipped to 275 for five.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 280/5 in 84 overs (Atharva Taide 118 not out, Yash Rathod 91; Akash Deep 2/35, Manav Suthar 3/64) vs Rest of India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Women Vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Sophie Devine Nears Century| NZ-W 185/5 (37)

  2. Who Is Tim Robinson? Ex-Javelin Thrower From New Zealand Scores First T20I Hundred Against Australia

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs WI Clash

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

  5. New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: AUS Outplay Kiwis By Six Wickets To Go 1-0 Up In Three-Match Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi’s Institution For The Blind Faces Closure Amid Recognition Dispute

  2. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  3. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  4. After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

  5. Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  4. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  5. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

US News

  1. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  2. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

World News

  1. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  2. US To Deport 120 Iranians In First Wave Of Unprecedented Deal With Tehran

  3. Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

  4. UN Mission Urges Taliban To Restore Internet Access Amid Nationwide Blackout In Afghanistan

  5. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick