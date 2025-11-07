Jonty Rhodes' Latest India Venture: Here's What We Know About His TV Appearance

Known for his legendary fielding skills in his playing days and as a coach later, South African cricket great Jonty Rhodes is set to appear on Indian television in a new business avatar. Read on for more details

Outlook Sports Desk
Jonty Rhodes Latest India Venture: Heres What We Know About His TV Appearance
File photo of former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes. Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary
  • Jonty Rhodes to make business pitch on Indian TV show Ideabaaz

  • Representing sports wellness brand UpUrFit with co-founders Munish Vig, Vikram Gunjal

  • Cricket legend to be seen in entrepreneurial avatar for the first time

South African cricket great Jonty Rhodes has made his first business pitch on Indian television via Ideabaaz, a startup reality show on Zee. Rhodes joined UpUrFit co-founders Munish Vig and Vikram Gunjal in pitching their sports wellness brand to the Titans, the show’s panel of investors, for funding and mentorship.

The 56-year-old has appeared on TV in playing, coaching and commentating roles earlier, but will be seen in this entrepreneurial avatar for the first time. Speaking about his experience, Rhodes said, “Pitching on Ideabaaz was a whole new ballgame for me. Usually, I’m the one diving for catches, not catching investors’ attention.

"It was exciting to share UpUrFit’s vision on a platform that celebrates innovation and passion. As an athlete and entrepreneur, I’ve always believed in fitness that’s real and relatable, and that’s exactly what UpUrFit stands for.”

True to form, Rhodes couldn’t resist showing off some of his legendary fielding skills on set, much to the delight of the Titans and audience alike. You can watch the promo of the episode, which will air on Saturday (November 8) at 6:30pm and 11pm on Zee TV and Zee5, below:

UpUrFit, co-founded by Munish and Vikram, is a sports wellness brand that caters to India’s growing community of fitness and sports enthusiasts. Backed by Rhodes, the brand focuses on performance, recovery and hygiene products made with clean ingredients and proven efficacy.

Since its launch in 2023, the brand has positioned itself as a disruptor in India’s USD 40 billion sports wellness market, seeking to create products that make professional-grade recovery accessible to everyday athletes.

The company is currently raising a USD 0.5 million round, of which 50% is already subscribed. The current round includes the IIM Calcutta syndicate along with larger investors and industry names. As of October, sales stand at an annualized revenue run rate of INR 4 crore, with a quarterly growth rate of 50%.

