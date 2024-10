Cricket

International Masters League: Tendulkar, Lara, Watson Attend Launch Event In Mumbai - In Pics

The inaugural edition of the International Masters League featuring batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will be played across Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur from November 17 to December 8. Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Brain Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Shane Watson attended the launch event in Mumbai. The tournament will be played at three venues in DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, which will also host the final.