IPL 2026 Auction: Abhimanyu Easwaran Added To Registered Players’ List – Report

Easwaran has been added to the IPL 2026 auction list following a late revision
An unnamed IPL franchise reportedly pushed for his inclusion, leading to his return to the auction pool
Easwaran was originally recommended by Cricket Association of Bengal Rs 30 lakh base price
Abhimanyu Easwaran has reportedly been added to the list of registered players for the IPL 2026 auction, which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has included a small number of additional names to the auction register shortly before the event, with Easwaran featuring among the late entrants.
The BCCI had earlier released a provisional list of 350 players set to go under the hammer. However, sources indicate that a revised spreadsheet with new additions will be shared with franchises during a scheduled briefing on Monday evening. Easwaran’s name is reportedly a part of this updated list circulated to teams ahead of final auction preparations.
How Easwaran Returned To Auction List
The Bengal captain was initially recommended by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, but his name was notably absent from the final auction list released earlier. As per the report, an unnamed IPL franchise later forwarded Easwaran’s name, prompting his re-entry into the auction pool at a late stage.
This is not the first time Easwaran has entered the IPL auction process. The 30-year-old batter has previously registered, including at the IPL 2025 mega auction, but has never been picked by a franchise.
Strong Domestic Form Boosts IPL 2026 Prospects
Primarily known as a red-ball specialist, Easwaran has been one of the most consistent performers on India’s domestic circuit. He has been a regular in the India A setup for several years and toured England earlier this year with the senior Indian Test squad.
However, Easwaran is yet to make his international debut. His Test prospects have narrowed recently after omissions from home series selections against the West Indies and South Africa.
However, Easwaran’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 campaign has significantly strengthened his T20 credentials. Representing Bengal, he scored 266 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.33 and an impressive strike rate of 152.
His standout performance was an unbeaten 130 off 66 balls against Punjab, featuring eight sixes, followed by a composed 58 against Services. Overall, he has accumulated over 1,200 runs in T20 cricket, including two centuries and six half-centuries.
Easwaran’s recent shift towards a more aggressive approach in limited-overs cricket could work in his favour at the IPL 2026 auction. With franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals reportedly keeping an eye on Indian top-order options, his late inclusion adds further interest ahead of the bidding.
Under IPL regulations, teams can sign a maximum of 77 players, including up to 33 overseas cricketers, and franchises have already arrived in Abu Dhabi to finalise their auction strategies.