Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League: Six People Arrested Amid Israel-Palestine Protests Before Match
Six people were arrested by West Midlands Police before Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park on November 6. Controversy surrounded the game after away fans were barred from attending due to security issues, a decision criticised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Before the match, around 200 protesters gathered outside the stadium, with 700 police officers deployed. Among those arrested was a 21-year-old man for refusing to remove a face mask, and a 17-year-old boy for defying a dispersal order. Three others were held for racially aggravated public order offences, while another was arrested for breach of the peace.
