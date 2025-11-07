Football

Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League: Six People Arrested Amid Israel-Palestine Protests Before Match

Six people were arrested by West Midlands Police before Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park on November 6. Controversy surrounded the game after away fans were barred from attending due to security issues, a decision criticised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Before the match, around 200 protesters gathered outside the stadium, with 700 police officers deployed. Among those arrested was a 21-year-old man for refusing to remove a face mask, and a 17-year-old boy for defying a dispersal order. Three others were held for racially aggravated public order offences, while another was arrested for breach of the peace.

Europa League-Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv-Aston Villa's Donyell Malen
Aston Villa's Donyell Malen, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Europa League-Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv-Daniela Grudsky Ekstein
Daniela Grudsky Ekstein the charge d'affaires at the Israeli Embassy to the UK, holds an Israeli flag following the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Europa League-Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv-Aston Villas Donyell Malen
Maccabi Tel Aviv's goalkeeper Roi Mishpati dives but fails to save the goal from Aston Villa's Donyell Malen, centre, during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Europa League-Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv-pro-Palestinian protest
Police officers remove a pro-Palestinian protester outside Villa Park ahead of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
Europa League-Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv-pro-Palestinian protester
Police officers detain a pro-Palestinian protester for setting off a firework in a public place outside Villa Park during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
Europa League-Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv-pro-Palestinian protester
Police officers remove a pro-Palestinian protester outside Villa Park ahead of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
Europa League-Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv-Ian Maatsen
Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Europa League-Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv-
Maccabi Tel Aviv's Itamar Noy reacts during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Europa League-Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv-Pro-Palestinian protest
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold up banners outside Villa Park ahead of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
Europa League-Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv-pro-Palestinian protest
Pro Palestinian campaigners protest outside Villa Park, ahead of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
