Football

Midtjylland Vs Celtic, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Danes Run Rampant As Hoops Thrashed 3-1

Celtic’s Europa League revival under Martin O’Neill suffered a harsh reality check as they were thumped 3-1 by FC Midtjylland in Herning. The Danes struck three times in eight first-half minutes, leaving the Scottish champions reeling despite a late penalty converted by Reo Hatate after teenage substitute Callum Osmand won it. Celtic started brightly with an early shot from Johnny Kenny but were quickly overwhelmed as Midtjylland dominated with goals from Martin Erlic, Mikel Gogorza, and Franculino Djú. O’Neill’s return to the dugout, initially greeted with optimism after domestic wins, was marred further when Osmand was stretchered off with a hamstring injury, leaving the Hoops facing a sobering defeat.

Europa League-FC Midtjylland vs Celtic FC-Franculino Dju
Midtjylland's Franculino Dju, left, together with Mikel Gogorza celebrate scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Europa League-FC Midtjylland vs Celtic FC-Franculino Dju
Midtjylland's Franculino Dju, left, celebrates scoring their sides third goal of the game during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Europa League-FC Midtjylland vs Celtic FC-Celtics Sebastian Tounekti
Celtic's Sebastian Tounekti, left, in action with Midtjylland's Han-Beom Lee during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Europa League-FC Midtjylland vs Celtic FC-Martin Erlic scored goal
Midtjylland's players celebrate after Martin Erlic scored their side's first goal of the game during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Europa League-FC Midtjylland vs Celtic FC-Midtjyllands coach Mike Tullberg
Midtjylland's head coach Mike Tullberg reacts after winning the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Europa League-FC Midtjylland vs Celtic FC-Midtjyllands Dario Osorio
Midtjylland's Dario Osorio, left, and Celtic's Liam Scales fight for the ball during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Europa League-FC Midtjylland vs Celtic FC-Midtjyllands Franculino Dju
Midtjylland's Franculino Dju, center, and Celtic's Callum McGregor fight for the ball during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Europa League-FC Midtjylland vs Celtic FC-Midtjyllands Han-Beom Lee
Midtjylland's Han-Beom Lee, right, and Celtic's Sebastian Tounekti vie for the ball during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Europa League-FC Midtjylland vs Celtic FC-Celtics Kieran Tierney
Celtic's Kieran Tierney shoots during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Europa League-FC Midtjylland vs Celtic FC-Franculino Dju
Midtjylland's Franculino Dju controls the ball during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
