Midtjylland Vs Celtic, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Danes Run Rampant As Hoops Thrashed 3-1
Celtic’s Europa League revival under Martin O’Neill suffered a harsh reality check as they were thumped 3-1 by FC Midtjylland in Herning. The Danes struck three times in eight first-half minutes, leaving the Scottish champions reeling despite a late penalty converted by Reo Hatate after teenage substitute Callum Osmand won it. Celtic started brightly with an early shot from Johnny Kenny but were quickly overwhelmed as Midtjylland dominated with goals from Martin Erlic, Mikel Gogorza, and Franculino Djú. O’Neill’s return to the dugout, initially greeted with optimism after domestic wins, was marred further when Osmand was stretchered off with a hamstring injury, leaving the Hoops facing a sobering defeat.
