ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Check Global Broadcasters For TV And Online

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed the broadcast arrangements for the upcoming men's T20 World Cup to be played in the United States Of America and West Indies starting from 2nd June 2024. (More Cricket News)
Fans can watch all the 55 matches of the tournament either on their TV sets or online. Details of where they can watch these matches were shared by the ICC on Wednesday.
The group-stage fixture of the tournament will start on Sunday, 2nd June, 2024. 16 Warm-up matches are scheduled before that to be played from 27th May to 1 June 2024 at different venues across the USA and West Indies.
Here are the live streaming and broadcasting details of the matches in different countries across the world:
The Indian audience can watch the matches on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches and the audience can watch them on their TV sets. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.
Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in Pakistan?
The Pakistani audience can watch all matches via ICC's linear partners atPTV and Ten Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Myco and Tamasha apps.
Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in USA & Canada?
The audience of the USA and Canada can watch the live action on WillowTV network.
Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in West Indies?
ESPN Caribbean will broadcast all the matches to the TV sets to the public of the host team. The live streaming of the matches will be available on the ESPN Play Caribbean app.
Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in England?
Sky Sports will broadcast all the matches for the fans in the United Kingdom (UK) and the live streaming will be available on the SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App.
Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in Australia and New Zealand?
Cricket fans in Australia can watch the matches on Amazon Prime video whereas in New Zealand, Sky Sport will showcase the ninth edition of the muti-nation tournament.
Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in Sri Lanka?
Maharaja TV in Sri Lanka will provide broadcasting of the matches through TV1, Sirasa, and Shakti TV for linear broadcasts, and their website for digital streaming. Additionally, fans in Sri Lanka can watch the event through the ICC TV app.
Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in the UAE and the entire MENA region?
The matches will be broadcast on CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2 in the UAE whereas all matches will be streamed live on STARZPLAY in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in South Africa, Uganda & Namibia?
The fans in South Africa, Uganda, and Namibia can watch all the live action of the matches on SuperSport and its app, available across South Africa and 52 Sub-Saharan African territories.
The ICC is also broadcasting the T20 World Cup live and for free on the ICC.tv app in over 80 territories worldwide, including Continental Europe and South East Asia. This decision will allow fans in these regions to enjoy all the T20 World Cup action and gain access to ICC-produced programs and highlights.