ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Qualified Teams - All You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Live Streaming: Check all the info related to the fixtures announcement of the 2026 T20 World Cup, right here

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Tier-1 City Venues Shortlisted - Report
India will enter the home T20 World Cup as defending champions. Photo: File/AP
Summary
  • 2026 Men's T20 World Cup Schedule will be announced on Nov 25

  • Italy have qualified for the tournament for the very first time

  • Live streaming and timings info listed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the schedule for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday, November 25 in Mumbai. The tournament will be hosted by defending champions India and Sri Lanka.

The last edition was held in the USA and West Indies, where India defeated South Africa in the final, to win the second title.

Since then, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from the shortest format. Even Ravindra Jadeja has quit the T20I stage with Suryakumar Yadav leading the Men In Blue.

The tournament will feature Italy for the first time in an ICC event after they qualified alongside the Netherlands.

Qualified Teams

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, UAE

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Live Streaming

What time will the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule be announced?

The T20 World Cup 2026 schedule will be out at 6:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where to live stream the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule announcement?

The T20 World Cup 2026 schedule can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to watch live telecast of the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule announcement on TV?

One can watch the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule telecast on the Star Sports network.

