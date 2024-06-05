Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Match 11 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Pakistan are set to kick-off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against a confident USA side, led by Monank Patel on Thursday, June 6, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
After beating Canada to open their account in the T20 carnival, USA on the back of Aaron Jones’ 40-ball 94* heroics will enter the clash looking to cause an unlikely upset.
Pakistan Vs USA Head To Head
The two sides have never met each other.
Pakistan Vs USA Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan
United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.
Pakistan Vs USA Probable XIs
Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir
USA XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c, wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jasdeep Singh
Pakistan Vs USA Weather Report
The weather in Dallas for match No. 11 of the T20 World Cup is likely to have sunshine beating and with 0% probability of thunderstorms and 0% probability of precipitation, the fans can expect a full game of cricket.
Pakistan Vs USA Pitch Report
The surface at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas should play well for the spinners and could be a tricky affair for the batters. With it being a day game, a total of 160 should be defendable and the skipper winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.
Pakistan Vs USA Prediction
Babar Azam’s Pakistan is expected to take all two points with Google giving them a 90% winning chance.