Cricket

That Virat Kohli's Six Off Haris Rauf At MCG Voted FanCraze Greatest Moment - Relive

Kohli’s miracle in Melbourne against Pakistan on that Sunday night in Victoria has been voted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup FanCraze Greatest Moment. The moment, taking home 39% of the vote, is arguably the greatest-ever moment in the history of the T20 World Cup

File
Virat Kohli reacts after guiding India to victory against Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Photo: File
info_icon

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is a special venue. The capacity is enormous and the chants are loud, especially when India play. It gets even louder when Virat Kohli is batting like a monk at the peak of his powers. (More Cricket News)

Close to 91,000 fans cheering a shot that was played to near perfection - one that had no business to travel where it did. Stuff of dreams? One the world would certainly remember for generations to come. 

Kohli’s miracle in Melbourne against Pakistan on that Sunday night in Victoria has been voted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup FanCraze Greatest Moment. The moment, taking home 39% of the vote, is arguably the greatest-ever moment in the history of the T20 World Cup. 

It was during the 2022 T20 World Cup when India were four down for just 31. in a lot of trouble chasing 160. When the going gets tough, the tough gets going and Kohli proved the statement right pulling off the unimaginable. 

India’s milestone man Kohli started to take his side to what felt like safe shores with the help of Hardik Pandya, stitching up a 113-run partnership. But the graph started to go down after Pandya’s dismissal. 

The magical moment then came in the 19th over when Kohli punched one with a straight bat, straight over Rauf’s head and straight down the ground. It felt like time had stopped and that second would never come back - as time would have it. 

The mesmerising scenes in Melbourne was a runaway winner as Kohli’s iconic shot was crowned the winner.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024 Wrap: Swiatek, Gauff Cruise Into Quarters; Alcaraz, Tsitsipas Collect Wins
  2. FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Suffers 1-3 Loss To Great Britain
  3. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  5. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six