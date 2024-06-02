The Melbourne Cricket Ground is a special venue. The capacity is enormous and the chants are loud, especially when India play. It gets even louder when Virat Kohli is batting like a monk at the peak of his powers. (More Cricket News)
Close to 91,000 fans cheering a shot that was played to near perfection - one that had no business to travel where it did. Stuff of dreams? One the world would certainly remember for generations to come.
It was during the 2022 T20 World Cup when India were four down for just 31. in a lot of trouble chasing 160. When the going gets tough, the tough gets going and Kohli proved the statement right pulling off the unimaginable.
India’s milestone man Kohli started to take his side to what felt like safe shores with the help of Hardik Pandya, stitching up a 113-run partnership. But the graph started to go down after Pandya’s dismissal.
The magical moment then came in the 19th over when Kohli punched one with a straight bat, straight over Rauf’s head and straight down the ground. It felt like time had stopped and that second would never come back - as time would have it.
The mesmerising scenes in Melbourne was a runaway winner as Kohli’s iconic shot was crowned the winner.