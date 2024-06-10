Modi 3.0 Cabinet: NCP Leader Praful Patel Rejects BJP's Offer To Make Him Minister Of State

The challenges of running a coalition government have been brought to the fore as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) declined the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) offer to appoint party leader Praful Patel as a Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge in the new government formed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Ajit Pawar’s NCP, a key ally of the BJP in Maharashtra, has cited Patel's previous experience as a Cabinet Minister in the Union Government and is seeking a Cabinet berth in the new government.
"Last night we were informed that our party will get a Minister of State with independent charge. I was earlier a Cabinet Minister in the Union Government, so this will be a demotion for me," Patel said on Sunday.
The development has raised eyebrows in political circles, with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar calling the NCP's situation "tragic".
"The situation of NCP is bad. He (NCP chief Ajit Pawar) wanted cabinet ministry, but they (NDA) gave him state ministry. It is tragic to see his party's situation,” Vijay Wadettiwar said.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said: "Praful Patel has served as a cabinet minister in the central government and we did not feel right in taking Minister of State with independent charge.”
He said the NCP has one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha MP today. "But in the next 2-3 months we will have a total of 3 members in the Rajya Sabha and our number of MPs in Parliament will be four. So we said we should be given one (cabinet ministry) seat," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
Six ministers from Maharashtra were inducted into the ministry on Sunday, including BJP MPs Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav.