National

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: NCP Leader Praful Patel Rejects BJP's Offer To Make Him Minister Of State

Ajit Pawar’s NCP, a key ally of the BJP in Maharashtra, has cited Patel's previous experience as a Cabinet Minister in the Union Government and is seeking a Cabinet berth in the new government.

PTI
NCP Leader Praful Patel | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The challenges of running a coalition government have been brought to the fore as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) declined the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) offer to appoint party leader Praful Patel as a Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge in the new government formed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Ajit Pawar’s NCP, a key ally of the BJP in Maharashtra, has cited Patel's previous experience as a Cabinet Minister in the Union Government and is seeking a Cabinet berth in the new government.

"Last night we were informed that our party will get a Minister of State with independent charge. I was earlier a Cabinet Minister in the Union Government, so this will be a demotion for me," Patel said on Sunday.

null - Photo: Shutterstock
Echoes of 2004: The Evolution Of Coalition Politics In India

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

The development has raised eyebrows in political circles, with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar calling the NCP's situation "tragic".

"The situation of NCP is bad. He (NCP chief Ajit Pawar) wanted cabinet ministry, but they (NDA) gave him state ministry. It is tragic to see his party's situation,” Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said: "Praful Patel has served as a cabinet minister in the central government and we did not feel right in taking Minister of State with independent charge.”

He said the NCP has one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha MP today. "But in the next 2-3 months we will have a total of 3 members in the Rajya Sabha and our number of MPs in Parliament will be four. So we said we should be given one (cabinet ministry) seat," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"Last night, we were informed that our party will get a Minister of State with independent charge. I was earlier a Cabinet Minister in the Union Government, so this will be a demotion for me. We have informed the BJP leadership and they have already told us to just wait for a few days. They will take remedial measures,"Patel said.

Six ministers from Maharashtra were inducted into the ministry on Sunday, including BJP MPs Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement
  2. Suresh Gopi, BJP’s Only MP In Kerala, Quitting Cabinet? Confusion Mounts; Minister Denies
  3. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: NCP Leader Praful Patel Rejects BJP's Offer To Make Him Minister Of State
  4. BJP's Amit Malviya Sues RSS Member In Rs 10 Cr Defamation Case Over 'False' Sexual Exploitation Charges
  5. Maldives President Muizzu Sits Next To PM Modi At President’s Banquet
Entertainment News
  1. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  2. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
  3. Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence
  4. Why ‘Gullak’ Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta Saved Helly Shah’s Contact In Phone Book As 'Helly Sprouts'
  5. Hrithik Roshan Unveils Trailer Of Acting Coach Vinod Rawat’s Film 'Pushtaini'
Sports News
  1. FIH Pro League: 'We Showed Great Resilience And Teamwork', Says IND Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Schedule, Standings, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About European Championship
  4. ICC T20 WC 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane Lands In West Indies, Set To Join Nepal Squad Soon
  5. NBA Finals, Game 2: Celtics Beat Mavericks 105-98, Take 2-0 Lead - In Pics
World News
  1. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  2. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  3. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
  4. San Francisco's First 'Free Food Market' Lets Shoppers Walk Out Without Paying
  5. Indian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time