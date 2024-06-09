Nitish Kumar: What If The Veteran NDA Ally Had Gone With The INDIA Bloc?

But would Kumar actually change sides and rejoin the INDIA? DM Diwakar, former director of the NN Sinha Institute of Social Studies in Patna, believes that in politics, not just Kumar, but more or less any political party can be expected to switch allegiance to further its interests. But he adds, “At present, it does not seem likely. The INDIA bloc cannot form a government even with the support of Kumar and Naidu. It will be difficult for them to gather the numbers for a majority [INDIA = 234, TDP + JDU = 28). I believe that the discussion should be on what would have happened if Nitish Kumar had stayed with the INDIA. If he had been a part of the united front put up by the bloc during these elections, the entire equation of power in Delhi could have changed.”