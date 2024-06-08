Elections

JD(U) Leader KC Tyagi's Assistant, Congress Refute Claim Against INDIA Bloc Offering PM Post To Nitish Kumar

Tyagi earlier created a stir with his claim that Kumar was offered the post if he broke alliance with the BJP. The JD(U), however, rejected the proposal and endorsed Narendra Modi as the next prime minister, he said.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar
JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, a confidant of party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday junked his party spokesperson K C Tyagi's claim that the opposition INDIA bloc had proposed to make Kumar its prime ministerial choice after the Lok Sabha poll result.

Tyagi earlier created a stir with his claim that Kumar was offered the post if he broke alliance with the BJP. The JD(U), however, rejected the proposal and endorsed Narendra Modi as the next prime minister, he said.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar with BJP Leader L.K. Advani - Getty Images
JDU: Flip-Flop To Be In Power

BY Umesh Kumar Ray

Hours later, Jha rejected the assertion of the seasoned leader of his own party.

He said, "Our party has no such information. Nor is the chief minister aware of all this. I want to make it clear. There is no such thing in our knowledge."

Kumar had categorical endorsed Modi at the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Jha said, noting that it was a pre-poll alliance which won 30 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Tyagi has said those who did not want to make Kumar convener of their alliance offered to make him prime minister but he is happy that the party leadership rejected the offer.

