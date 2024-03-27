JDU: Flip-Flop To Be In Power

In 2017, JDU walked out of the grand alliance and again made alliance with BJP. In August 2022, the JDU again dumped BJP and joined the RJD-led grand alliance. In January this year, Nitish again dumped the grand alliance and joined NDA. In a recent election rally, Nitish sharing the dice with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said – In between, I had gone here and there, but now we will not go anywhere, we will stay here (in BJP). He wanted to make BJP sure that now onward he will be with BJP but, while he was promising not to leave NDA again PM Modi and Bihar governor broke into laughter.