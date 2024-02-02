Does Ideology Matter At All In Today’s Indian Politics?

As Kumar is getting ready for his second Lok Sabha innings under the leadership of Modi, sources from the INDIA bloc told Outlook that the two parties made a deal before he officially announced his return to the NDA. The first component of the deal was conferring the Bharat Ratna posthumously to Karpoori Thakur, the former chief minister of Bihar, who hails from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) Nai community. It was done to consolidate Kumar’s Luv-Kush vote bank—the alliance of the agricultural Kurmi and the Koeri castes that has remained his support base. The second was related to the much-awaited special package for the state. Though the political deal is not public, the congratulatory tweets of PM Modi addressing Kumar and the Bihar CM’s response showing gratitude pushes one to read between the lines.