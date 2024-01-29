Nitish Kumar: The Development Man Who Turned Complacent

Express investigation showed that Scheduled Castes accounted for 27.1 per cent of arrests while their share in population is just 16 per cent. Scheduled Tribes make up 6.8 per cent of those arrested but form only 1.3 per cent of the population. And the OBC share is 34.4 per cent of the arrests, and 25 per cent of Bihar’s population.The figures were compiled by senior jail officials under the Inspectorate of Prisons of Bihar’s Home department. Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official in charge of a central jail said he received a text message from “headquarters” on March 12, asking for a category-wise social break-up — General, OBC, EBC, SC, ST — of all inmates detained under the prohibition law. The data was compiled and sent to the department by the eight jail circles as formal communication under their respective letterheads, officials said. (18)

A 17 February 2020 verbal order of Patna High Court by Justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay in CWJC No 23 of 2020 in Koushal Kishor and others versus State of Bihar and others after termination of some guest teachers demanding pay parity in middle of state board’s Class 10 examination put a question mark on education system of the state.

“…What is worrying this Court is not themanner in which petitioners have been condemned and theirservice has been discharged without compliance of Principle ofNatural but the resultant effect of such arbitrary action. Guestteachers were engaged to cater the crying need of education onaccount of the acute shortage of Teacher. It appears thateducation system in the State of Bihar has gone worst and noone is serious about the problem of the education system. Itappears that the system is only spoiling the future generation asonly formality of school education is done in this State. Thesystem cannot be improved, so long the officials are allowed toeducate their wards outside the State of Bihar. The system canonly be improved if all the officials of the State are compelled tokeep their wards in the Government run Educational Institutions only then the officials will see the upliftment of the standard ofeducation. Quality instruction by qualified and dedicated teacheris a sine qua non of improvement in the educational system.The purity of the examination depends upon the quality ofinstruction imparted. The poor people have no option but tosend their wards to join Government run Educational institution...” (19)

But here are some data that should tell that Nitish Kumar, the ‘turnaround man of Bihar in comparison to Lalu’ had been short of real development. The figures are revealing and telling. Sikkim is the best-performing state with 99 per cent of schools having an ideal pupil-teacher ratio. In comparison, only 21.75 per cent schools in Bihar meet the target (NITI Ayog, SDG India – Index Dashboard (2019-20, Page -65, para-9). Among the states, Himachal leads with 39.70 per cent in terms of female labour force participation. In comparison, Bihar stand stands at 2.8 per cent. (NITI Aayog, SDG India – Index and Dashboard (2019-20), Pager-79, para 7). At 39.73 per cent, Bihar has the highest percentage drop-out rate at secondary school level. (NITI Aayog, SDG India – Index Dashboard (2019-20), page-65, para-6). The percentage of children under five years of age are stunted is the highest in Bihar at 42 per cent. (Niti Aayog, SDG India – Index and Dashboard (2019-20), page-41, para 2). As per Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) data, Bihar is at 21st position in terms of human development index in the country, 14 in the life expectancy, second last in women literacy percentage, third bottom in maximum drop-out at primary school levels. The state is among three states having worst poverty ratio.

But there are stories of hope – one such coming out from Haj Bhavan in midst of state capital. A silent story of empowerment of Muslim boys and girls (yes, that is the news) is coming out slowly and steadily. As some 20 Muslim men and women in uniform wait eagerly for me to tell their stories of fighting their families, relatives and clergy to come this far, Bihar minority welfare department and home department additional chief secretary Amir Subhani said he would only add to their stories once they tell theirs.

As Haj Bhavan had seasonal use, the state government decided to start coaching (written, physical and mains) for Muslims candidates, who have either got enrolled at Haj Bhavan coaching centre after a screening test or have qualified PT or mains of police constable, sub-inspector, excise inspector or Bihar Public Services (BPSC) prelims or written. The scheme coming under Mukhymantri Alpsankhyak Siksha Yojana has been now extended to six district headquarters.As presence of Muslims in uniform services in Bihar is less than 2.5 per cent (as against their 17 per cent population), the idea is to give them boost and make them come out - more so for girls, the seemingly small government efforts looks to introduce a revolution in far-off villages of Kishanganj, Araria, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur or Buxar.

Meet Excise Police Constable Shabani Aazmi from Pipra, West Champaran, this geography graduate is the only Muslim girl from her village to come out and dared to take coaching at Haj Bhavan and return to the village in uniform to mixed atmosphere of joy, half-acceptance and disbelief of villagers. Shabana, who is good at English, has qualified for SI mains and has been working at Haj Bhavan, she has started her training. "Haj Bhavan is a life-changing experience. Very few believe that the state government is providing this almost free of cost. I am a proud Haj Bhavan product and so many are raring to become ones," says Shabana, adjusting her cap with sense of pride glowing on her face.

Then, there is Rozy from Ara, who has become sub-inspector after coaching at Haj Bhavan, fighting resistance from society. Razia Sultana from Patna says even though her mother is a Patna High Court lawyer, she had to fight to take up job in uniform. Chanda Khatoon, posted as constable in Purnea, is from Atri, Gaya, in vicinity of Bihar’s mountain man Dasrath Manjhi’s village, says: "I had filled up form for constable examination without telling my family. It was only after I got a call from Haj Bhavan, I told my parents about my decision. My farmer father was elated even though most villagers did not like it." Rizwana Parveen, who has returned to Haj Bhavan as a trainer to new batches of students, is a constable with Darbhanga jail. Parveen, who has masters in psychology and is now pursuing doctorate in criminal psychology, recalls facing a very tough resistance from clergy. Among current batch of 150 students, 20 of them girls, preparing for their SI Mains, is Shaheen Firdaus from Valmiki Nagar, West Champaran. Her father, who was a small-time social worker with little income, has been in coma after being paralysed for seven months. Firdaus, working with a private bank earning barely Rs 10,000, is supporting her six siblings. “I want this uniform for pride. This is possible because of Haj Bhavan experience," she says.The stories of Muslim boys from their journey from village to Haj Bhavan was no less challenging. “Most villagers believed that it was a sheer waste of time to take coaching at a government set-up," says Haider with satisfaction of proving them wrong.

Amir Subhani says Haj Bhavan has been running the coaching in most professional manner and has been expanding to districts slowly. “We want results, not numbers crowding. We are putting our money and efforts where results can come and people backing us believe in our efforts,” (20) says Subhani, one of key bureaucrats in Nitish Kumar team since his first term. Subhani says the idea came up in 2010 when the government believed Muslim boys and girls needed support and motivation to break the shackles. Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officer Mohammed Rashid Hussain is the academic director of the coaching centre affiliated to Maulana Azad Arabic and Persian University. Bihar police Havildar Liyaqat Ali is police coach at the centre. The guest faculty includes renowned mathematics and reasoning teacher Shagir Ahmed and CBP Srivastava, president of Centre of Applied Research in Governance, and Constitution and polity expert. As Rashid Hussain shows around the coaching centre, it did come as a pleasant surprise to see big coaching halls, rest rooms with beds with mattresses in centralized air-conditional set-up, a big reading room, a rich library, a well-maintained dining hall and more importantly a separate prayer hall for girls, something not available at most mosques. The entire common place is put under CCTV surveillance. “Haj Bhavan is a brand," sums up Khusboo from Buxar, a new batch student. “This effort is to change mindset of mullahs," says the girl profusely thanking coach Harun Sir and warden Bilkis Bano. So far, over 500 Muslim boys and girls have got jibs in police services and BPSC.

But the number is not important, the change in attitude is.

(Excerpted from From JP to BJP with permission from the author Santosh Singh)